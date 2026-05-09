Saturday's sports schedule features two NBA playoff, two NHL playoff and 15 Major League Baseball games plus UFC 328, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top contests include Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs between the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, May 9

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, May 9

PF Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons, 18.5 points - Lower (0.88x)

Harris has gone under his scoring market in four of the last five games in which the Pistons were not favored. The SportsLine model projects Harris will score 15.3 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers, 7.5 rebounds - Higher (1.03x)

Allen grabbed 19 rebounds in a 114-102 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their first-round matchup on Sunday. The SportsLine model projects Allen will grab 8.6 rebounds, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder, 16.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Holmgren has scored 17 or more points in four of his last five games, including a 22-point and nine-rebound effort in a 125-107 win over the Lakers on Thursday. The SportsLine model projects Holmgren to score 17.4 points against the Lakers, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.69x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).