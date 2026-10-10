Saturday's sports schedule is chock full of events. Among the scores of games include 17 college football games involving ranked teams, the American League Division Series Game 5 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians as well as 14 NHL games and six English Premier League matches, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Oct. 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Oct. 10

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 224.5 passing yards - Lower (2.1x)

Love has thrown for fewer than 225 yards in two of his last three games, including 197 yards in a 17-14 win at Tampa Bay in Week 4. The SportsLine Model projects Love to throw for 188.1 yards against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, 224.5 passing yards - Higher (1.86x)

Nix has thrown for fewer than 225 yards in three of four games this season, including 214 in last week's 24-14 loss at San Francisco. The SportsLine Model projects Nix to throw for 247.2 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, 19.5 rushing attempts - Lower (1.87x).

Gibbs has gone under his rushing attempts market in two of his past three games, including a 15-carry, 46-yard effort at Carolina in Week 4. The SportsLine Model projects Gibbs to register 15.6 carries against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.6x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).