Wednesday's sports schedule is highlighted by Game 5 of the World Series as the Milwaukee Brewers look for their first-ever title when they battle the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Milwaukee leads the series 3-1 after falling 4-3 in 12 innings on Tuesday. Also on the sports docket are four NHL, 12 NBA and two Conference USA college football games. Among the top NBA games is a Western Conference matchup as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Dallas Mavericks, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, Oct. 28

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, Oct. 28

PG James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers, 18.5 points -- Higher (1.87x)

Harden has gone over his points total in eight of his last 10 home games when his team is favored. The SportsLine model projects Harden to score 20.7 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, 6.5 rebounds -- Higher (1.71x)

Okongwu is coming off a nine-rebound performance in a 120-110 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The SportsLine model projects Okongwu to grab 8.3 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SF LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers, 6.5 assists -- Higher (2.11x)

James has gone over his assists market in four of his last five road games when facing a middle-third defense, averaging eight assists per game over that stretch. SportsLine's model is projecting James to register seven assists, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.74x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).