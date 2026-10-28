The FedEx Cup Fall continues on Thursday, Oct. 29, with the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The purse is $6 million, and 500 FedEx Cup Fall points are on the line. This event became part of the PGA Tour in 2022 and its past winners are Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Jake Knapp and Brian Campbell. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:
The 2026 Mexico Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Wyndham Clark -- the No. 5 player in the world -- as the favorite at +1200. Other PGA contenders this week include Tom Kim and Ben James, both at +1600. Before locking in any 2026 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 Mexico Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Mexico Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Mexico Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for: It is is not high on Marco Penge even though he's among the favorites at +2500, projecting that he doesn't even finish in the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid this week. Penge doesn't have any finishes higher than T10 since March of this season and is coming off a T68 finish at the Bank of Utah Championship earlier this month -- an event with a similar caliber of field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Ben James at +1600, saying he's a top-two win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 23-year-old out of the University of Virginia had a strong second half of the year, highlighted by a top-25 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T15 or better at the ISCO Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship, the Wyndham Championship, the Biltmore Championship Asheville and the Bank of Utah Championship. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Mexico Open picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Mexico Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Mexico Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Mexico Open odds, field
Get full 2026 Mexico Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Wyndham Clark +1200
Tom Kim +1600
Ben James +1600
Doug Ghim +2000
Johnny Keefer +2200
Ben Griffin +2200
Marco Penge +2500
Corey Conners +2700
Blades Brown +3000
Jackson Suber +3300
Andrew Novak +3300
Neal Shipley +3500
Max Homa +3500
Harry Hall +3500
Jordan Smith +4000
Rico Hoey +4000
David Ford +4000
Kristoffer Ventura +4000
Keita Nakajima +4500
Zach Bauchou +4500
Kevin Roy +5000
Taylor Moore +5500
Kevin Yu +5500
Luke Clanton +5500
Mac Meissner +6000
Trace Crowe +6000
Austin Eckroat +6500
Gordon Sargent +6500
Pierceson Coody +6500
Billy Horschel +6500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500
Beau Hossler +7000
Lee Hodges +7000
Steven Fisk +7000
Mackenzie Hughes +7000
Rasmus Højgaard +7000
Max Greyserman +8000
Kihei Akina +8000
Haotong Li +8000
Aldrich Potgieter +8000
Tony Finau +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8000
Zecheng Dou +8000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000
Jesper Svensson +8000
Isaiah Salinda +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Karl Vilips +10000
Patrick Fishburn +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
William Mouw +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Alvaro Ortiz +10000
Takumi Kanaya +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000
John Parry +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Chan Kim +10000
Zac Blair +10000
A.J. Ewart +10000
Hayden Springer +10000
Alejandro Tosti +12500
Chandler Blanchet +12500
Erik van Rooyen +12500
Chad Ramey +12500
Danny Walker +12500
John VanDerLaan +15000
Ryder Cowan +15000
Ben Silverman +15000
Cam Davis +15000
Nick Dunlap +17500
Andrew Putnam +17500
Dylan Wu +17500
Joel Dahmen +17500
Matthieu Pavon +17500
Mark Hubbard +17500
Justin Lower +17500
Garrick Higgo +17500
Kevin Streelman +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
David Skinns +22500
Brice Garnett +22500
Pontus Nyholm +22500
David Lipsky +22500
Trent Phillips +22500
Joe Highsmith +22500
Aaron Wise +22500
Will Gordon +25000
Adam Svensson +25000
Hank Lebioda +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Brian Campbell +25000
Paul Peterson +35000
Jimmy Stanger +35000
Tyler Duncan +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Davis Chatfield +35000
Vince Whaley +50000
Jeffrey Kang +50000
Rafael Campos +50000
Ben Martin +50000
Patton Kizzire +50000
Gerardo Gomez +75000
Santiago de la Fuente +75000
Omar Morales +75000
Garrett Endicott +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Aaron Baddeley +100000
John Daly II +100000
Cameron Tankersley +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Tayler Termeer +100000
Alejandro Fierro +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Eli Ortego +100000