The FedEx Cup Fall continues on Thursday, Oct. 29, with the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The purse is $6 million, and 500 FedEx Cup Fall points are on the line. This event became part of the PGA Tour in 2022 and its past winners are Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Jake Knapp and Brian Campbell. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The 2026 Mexico Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Wyndham Clark -- the No. 5 player in the world -- as the favorite at +1200. Other PGA contenders this week include Tom Kim and Ben James, both at +1600. Before locking in any 2026 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 Mexico Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Mexico Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Mexico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: It is is not high on Marco Penge even though he's among the favorites at +2500, projecting that he doesn't even finish in the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid this week. Penge doesn't have any finishes higher than T10 since March of this season and is coming off a T68 finish at the Bank of Utah Championship earlier this month -- an event with a similar caliber of field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ben James at +1600, saying he's a top-two win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 23-year-old out of the University of Virginia had a strong second half of the year, highlighted by a top-25 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T15 or better at the ISCO Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship, the Wyndham Championship, the Biltmore Championship Asheville and the Bank of Utah Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Mexico Open picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Mexico Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Mexico Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Mexico Open odds, field

Get full 2026 Mexico Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Wyndham Clark +1200

Tom Kim +1600

Ben James +1600

Doug Ghim +2000

Johnny Keefer +2200

Ben Griffin +2200

Marco Penge +2500

Corey Conners +2700

Blades Brown +3000

Jackson Suber +3300

Andrew Novak +3300

Neal Shipley +3500

Max Homa +3500

Harry Hall +3500

Jordan Smith +4000

Rico Hoey +4000

David Ford +4000

Kristoffer Ventura +4000

Keita Nakajima +4500

Zach Bauchou +4500

Kevin Roy +5000

Taylor Moore +5500

Kevin Yu +5500

Luke Clanton +5500

Mac Meissner +6000

Trace Crowe +6000

Austin Eckroat +6500

Gordon Sargent +6500

Pierceson Coody +6500

Billy Horschel +6500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500

Beau Hossler +7000

Lee Hodges +7000

Steven Fisk +7000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Rasmus Højgaard +7000

Max Greyserman +8000

Kihei Akina +8000

Haotong Li +8000

Aldrich Potgieter +8000

Tony Finau +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Zecheng Dou +8000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000

Jesper Svensson +8000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Patrick Fishburn +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

William Mouw +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Alvaro Ortiz +10000

Takumi Kanaya +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

John Parry +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Chan Kim +10000

Zac Blair +10000

A.J. Ewart +10000

Hayden Springer +10000

Alejandro Tosti +12500

Chandler Blanchet +12500

Erik van Rooyen +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Danny Walker +12500

John VanDerLaan +15000

Ryder Cowan +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Nick Dunlap +17500

Andrew Putnam +17500

Dylan Wu +17500

Joel Dahmen +17500

Matthieu Pavon +17500

Mark Hubbard +17500

Justin Lower +17500

Garrick Higgo +17500

Kevin Streelman +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

David Skinns +22500

Brice Garnett +22500

Pontus Nyholm +22500

David Lipsky +22500

Trent Phillips +22500

Joe Highsmith +22500

Aaron Wise +22500

Will Gordon +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

Hank Lebioda +25000

Peter Malnati +25000

Brian Campbell +25000

Paul Peterson +35000

Jimmy Stanger +35000

Tyler Duncan +35000

Harry Higgs +35000

Davis Chatfield +35000

Vince Whaley +50000

Jeffrey Kang +50000

Rafael Campos +50000

Ben Martin +50000

Patton Kizzire +50000

Gerardo Gomez +75000

Santiago de la Fuente +75000

Omar Morales +75000

Garrett Endicott +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Aaron Baddeley +100000

John Daly II +100000

Cameron Tankersley +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Tayler Termeer +100000

Alejandro Fierro +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Eli Ortego +100000