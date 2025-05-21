There are two WNBA teams that have gotten off to 2-0 starts, and both are looking for a third straight victory in Wednesday's action. The Minnesota Lynx have won both of their games by double digits and are 12-point home favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET. The Washington Mystics are also 2-0, and they are 6-point road favorites over the Golden State Valkyries at 10 p.m. ET. The other game tonight is between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury, which also tips off at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are a pair of best bets from Wednesday's action, with one spread pick and one player prop. Check out these two WNBA picks at FanDuel:

Sparks +5.5 (-108, 1 unit)

This line feels like an overreaction to me. In the Mercury's season opener at home against the Seattle Storm, they went from opening at -3 to closing at +6 -- keyed by the announcement that Kahleah Copper would miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing left knee surgery. The Mercury have a big three of Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas that can rival anyone in the WNBA, but they don't have much after that. So given that they're missing one of those three players, that's why the market reacted how it did.

The Mercury ended up beating the Storm by 22, and now they're 5.5-point home favorites against the Sparks after closing as 6-point home underdogs to the Storm? The Sparks losing Rickea Jackson (concussion) is a big blow, but I just think this line is a bit too high for a Mercury team that is going to need big efforts from both Sabally and Thomas to stay afloat in this contest. The Storm also can go long stretches struggling to score, putting up fewer than 30 second-half points in each game against the Mercury and Dallas Wings this season. I don't think the Sparks will have that same problem with the inside-out duo of Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby.

Mystics' Kiki Iriafen Over 6.5 rebounds (+108, 1 unit), double double (+550, 0.5 units)

Iriafen was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, one pick after the Mystics selected Sonia Citron. Both rookies have played very well to start, a big reason why Washington has gotten off to a surprising 2-0 start.

Iriafen was a rebounding machine in college, averaging 11.0 boards per game in her junior season at Stanford and 8.4 in her senior campaign at USC. She's racked up 18 rebounds in her first two WNBA games, with four in the opener against the Atlanta Dream and 14 last game against the Connecticut Sun. The Dream, however, have two prolific bigs in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones that will make it tough for any opposing player to pull down rebounds. Golden State doesn't have that same height that can battle with Iriafen.

Additionally, the Valkyries -- an expansion team in their first season -- weren't expected to be a strong shooting team, and they didn't dispel that notion by shooting 36.5% from the floor and missing 26 of their 35 3-point attempts in their first game against the Sparks. Golden State has also looked to push the pace in both the preseason and its first game, and more missed shots mean more rebounding opportunities for Iriafen.