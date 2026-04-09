The World Cup is the biggest sports betting event in the world, and this summer, you can find the best World Cup odds at the top sportsbooks. This year's edition of the World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, featuring an expanded 48-team field and a wide range of World Cup betting markets. Bet the World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

From match bets and futures to player props and awards, World Cup betting covers every angle. With billions wagered in past tournaments, this guide breaks down where to find World Cup odds, key soccer betting markets and how to bet on the World Cup.

Best sportsbooks for 2026 World Cup odds

Here's a look at how to bet on the World Cup and the promotions 2026 World Cup bettors can take advantage of at top sports betting apps, all of which are offering a plethora of World Cup odds.

World Cup odds 2026

There are World Cup odds available on dozens of outcomes and props for each game, as well as plenty of futures in addition to the tournament winner. Here are just some of the potential 2026 World Cup odds available:

Overall winner and group winners

Team top scorers

Tournament awards

Win/lose/draw on each match

Match goal total and team goal totals

Anytime goal-scorer, first and last goal-scorer

Player shots, assists, tackles, fouls and discipline

When considering how to bet on the World Cup, be aware that on game wagers, three-way money line World Cup odds cover 90 minutes plus stoppage time. If the match goes to extra time, the draw is paid out as a winning bet regardless of the final outcome. Bettors can also place a Draw No Bet wager, where you pick a team to win, but a draw makes the wager a push.

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Odds to win the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup champion will be crowned at MetLife Stadium on July 19, and defending champion Argentina is right in the mix of favorites. The usual standout teams are all in strong form, with Spain, France, England and Brazil also having a real shot at the coveted World Cup trophy.

The favorites

(Odds via DraftKings)

Spain (+450)

Star player: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Yamal and Pedri are the goal-scorers, and midfielders Rodri and Martin Zubimendi make everything happen. The Spaniards are one of the most technically gifted teams in the world. Their deliberate style has been criticized (and costly) at times, but the 18-year-old Yamal has introduced a new element. The teen is already one of the world's top players and has 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games with Barca in La Liga and has six in 23 international matches. Spain's only weakness is on the back line, which is made up of players who are struggling at the club level. It is the world's top-ranked team and reigning European champion and the understandable favorite.

France (+500)

Star player: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Mbappe has been the key to France's fortunes since he helped Les Bleus win the 2018 World Cup at age 18. France was back in the final in 2022, and it continues to boast tons of talent. The choices in attack include Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, all of whom will be fighting for playing time. The two-time World Cup and Euro winners are third in the FIFA rankings and went 5-1-0 in World Cup qualifying, getting a road draw against Iceland when Mbappe was out and they had a 9-2 edge in shots on net. Didier Deschamps' side has experience and versatility in midfield, and like the other favorites, the only questions are on the back line.



England (+600)

Star player: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

The Three Lions have the most depth in the tournament from front to back, with most of the stars from the elite English Premier League as well as top world clubs. England has not won the World Cup since 1966 and lost to the Spaniards in the final of Euro 2024. They rank fourth in the world and brought in former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to try to get the most out of the side. Kane is 32 now but has 78 goals in 112 games with the national team and has 31 in 23 matches with Bayern Munich this season. Tuchel's main task is picking the most effective lineup with stars like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka just part of the team's loaded stable of talent.



Brazil (+850)

Star player: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

The five-time champions have seen some upheaval but appear to be gaining stability and rounding into form. Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti took over last summer after two coaching changes, and the Selecao still have the speed and technique they have long displayed. Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro, one of the world's best two-way players, are a stellar midfield tandem. Neymar could be back for one final World Cup, but Brazil will rely more on players like Raphinha, Vinicius and Estevao. Brazil is the fifth-ranked team in the world and still has all the talent it needs, but it went 3-1-2 in qualifying, with losses to Argentina and Bolivia. Ancelotti has to get them dialed in with friendly matches against the likes of Croatia and Egypt before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.



Argentina (+850)

Star player: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

This will be Messi's swan song, and Argentina comes in ranked second in FIFA's world rankings. All eyes will be on whether the 38-year-old can lead La Albiceleste to the first back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil won in 1958 and '62. Messi was the Golden Ball winner in 2022, and goalkeeper Emilio Martinez won the Golden Glove. With stars like Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez on their side, Argentina can be as dangerous as anyone. The defense can be an issue, as the squad allowed three goals in going 3-1-1 in qualifying, with a 4-1 victory against Brazil, a 1-0 loss to Ecuador and a 1-1 draw with Colombia. Manager Lionel Scaloni will see what young players like Valentin Barco, Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz can do.

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The contenders

Portugal (+1100)

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo is back for a record sixth World Cup, and the 41-year-old remains supremely fit, though a recent thigh injury could hamper him. He has 960 career goals, most all-time, but manager Roberto Martinez will have a tough decision to make if he isn't effective. After failing to win the big ones with Belgium's golden generation sides, Martinez has a strong team from front to back. With Nuno Mendes and Ruben Dias on the back line and Vitinha, Bernardo Silva and Fernandes in midfield, this team is capable of beating almost anyone. It showed that in winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League with a 5-3 victory against Spain on penalties after beating Germany in the semifinals.

Germany (+1400)

Star player: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

There is a ton of talent in the German side, but manager Julian Nagelsmann has his work cut out for him putting it all together. One thing is certain: The side will be disciplined and play strong defense. Die Mannschaft won its final five qualifying matches – two each against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg and one versus Slovakia. The Germans lost to Slovakia to start things, after losing their final two Nations League games to Spain and France. The status of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring) is in doubt, so Bayern Munich backup Jonas Urbig could get the nod. Veteran players like Musiala, Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) and Kai Havertz (Arsenal) give the Germans a solid chance.

Netherlands (+2000)

Star player: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The Dutch should play great defense and hope to get timely contributions up front. Van Djik is the captain and can be joined by players like Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt, as well as stalwarts Denzel Dumfries and Nathan Ake if they are fit at tournament time. Stefan de Vrij and Micky van de Ven also are options, so the group in front of Bart Verbruggen will be stout. Memphis Depay is the team's all-time leading scorer with 55 goals, and he and 2022 World Cup breakout player Cody Gakpo should pace the attack. With Frenkie de Jong setting things up through the midfield, manager Ronald Koeman brings a versatile and disciplined side to North America. The Oranje rank seventh in the world and didn't lose a match in the run of play in 2025. They lost on penalties to Spain in the Nations League quarterfinals after their tie produced a pair of draws, and they went 6-2-0 in qualifying, drawing 1-1 twice with Poland.

Norway (+2800)

Star player: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland is the best striker in the world, and he is making his debut on the World Cup stage. Norway failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, so it is making its first appearance since reaching the Round of 16 in 1998. The 25-year-old Manchester City star already has 55 goals in just 48 matches for the national team. He has scored 22 in 29 English Premier League matches with City and another eight in 10 Champions League matches this season. He is the show for Norway, but they breezed through qualifying, winning all eight games in a group that included Italy. Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is one of the best goal creators in the world, and Alexander Sorloth has 26 goals in 69 matches with Norway across 68 appearances. This team will be a popular dark-horse pick. Some only need the presence of Haaland to feel good about their chances, but Stale Solbakken has the pieces to put a strong starting 11 out every time.

The longshots

Colombia (+4000)

Star player: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

The South American side is one of the teams nobody wants to take on. It is well-coached by manager Nestor Lorenzo and is solid through the midfield and steady on the back line. And then there's Díaz, who has 15 goals and 10 assists in 25 league matches with Bayern Munich this season. Colombia finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying to earn its 2026 World Cup spot. The Colombians are regulars at the tournament and reached the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup. James Rodríguez, who won the Golden Boot with six goals at that tournament, remains with the side, and former Tottenham and current Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez holds down a solid back end. Los Cafeteros went 7-7-4 in CONMEBOL's round-robin qualifying, scoring 28 goals and conceding 18 in the 18 matches. They are 13th in the FIFA world rankings.

USA (+6500)

Star player: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

The Americans should feel right at home, and as a co-host, Team USA didn't face its typical stress and strain to qualify. This is the best attacking team the United States has had in a long time, if not ever. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has players like Pulisic, Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Folarin Balogun (Monaco) to lead the way. Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven) and Antonee Robinson (Fulham) are strong attacking wing-backs. The 15th-ranked Americans are a strong mix of European club players and the best from MLS. The Stars and Stripes reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2002 and have been to the Round of 16 four times (finishing third in 1930). Team USA reached the Gold Cup final last summer, losing to Mexico 2-1 and have recent friendly victories against teams like Japan and Australia.

Senegal (+10000)

Star player: Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)

Senegal is a seasoned team led by Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ismaila Sarr, and that is a dangerous group. It won the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory against Morocco in January but was forced to forfeit the title after a protest against the referees. Its only loss in its other 16 matches (12-3-1) since the start of 2025 was a 2-0 setback to Brazil in London. Mane is the talisman and had two goals and three assists in his team's seven AFCON matches. The 33-year-old has seven goals and five assists in 18 Saudi league matches. Jackson has five goals in the eight games where he played 60 minutes or more for Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old typically comes off the bench for the loaded Bundesliga powerhouse.

Past FIFA World Cup winners

Germany has the most World Cup final appearances with eight, followed by Brazil with seven, and Italy and Argentina have played for the crown six times. The Netherlands has been a runner-up three times without winning the World Cup, most recently in 2010. Here are the champions, with the years they won the World Cup:

Brazil: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Germany: 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Italy: 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006

1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Argentina: 1978, 1986, 2022

1978, 1986, 2022 France: 1998, 2018

1998, 2018 Uruguay : 1930, 1950

1930, 1950 England: 1966

1966 Spain: 2010

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Odds to win World Cup groups

In group play, each team faces every opponent once, with the highest point totals advancing to the knockout stage. Teams earn two points for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss.

The top two in each group advance, along with select third-place teams in 2026, expanding the knockout field to 32 teams. Tiebreakers include goal difference, goals scored, fair play, and FIFA rankings.

Here are the groupings, with World Cup odds to win the group (via DraftKings)

Group A

Mexico (+110)

Czechia (+240)

(+240) Korea Republic (+300)

(+300) South Africa (+1200)

Group B

Switzerland (-105)

(-105) Canada (+260)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (+260)

Qatar (+2800)

Group C

Brazil (-475)

Morocco (+450)

Scotland (+900)

(+900) Haiti (+10000)

Group D

USA (+140)

Turkiye (+180)

(+180) Paraguay (+425)

(+425) Australia (+700)

Group E

Germany (-340)

Ecuador (+400)

Ivory Coast (+700)

Curaçao (+13000)

Group F

Netherlands (-125)

Japan (+300)

Sweden (+400)

(+400) Tunisia (+800)

Group G

Belgium (-250)

Egypt (+450)

Iran (+600)

(+600) New Zealand (+2000)

Group H

Spain (-500)

Uruguay (+400)

Saudi Arabia (+1600)

(+1600) Cabo Verde (+4000)

Group I

France (-200)

Norway (+260)

Senegal (+550)

Iraq (+3500)

Group J

Argentina (-340)

Austria (+450)

(+450) Algeria (+650)

(+650) Jordan (+4000)

Group K

Portugal (-230)

Colombia (+240)

DR Congo (+800)

(+800) Uzbekistan (+3500)

Group L

England (-340)

Croatia (+400)

Ghana (+1000)

(+1000) Panama (+2500)

World Cup bracket: knockout stage

The top 32 teams from the group stage advance to the knockout stage. The top two teams in each group move on, along with the best eight third-place teams. The match-ups involving the third-place teams depend on which eight qualify. The final 16 contests are elimination matches.

World Cup awards odds

In addition to the prestige of winning the World Cup, several players will be honored for their individual achievements in the tournament. World Cup odds will be available for the top overall player, leading goal-scorer, best goalkeeper and the young star who makes the biggest impact.

Golden Boot odds

The Golden Boot goes to the tournament's top goal-scorer. If there is a tie, it goes to the player with the most assists. If that does not resolve the tie, the player with the fewest minutes played gets the nod. France's Kylian Mbappe was the 2002 winner, and England's Harry Kane was the 2018 recipient.

The favorites

(Odds via DraftKings)

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) +600

Harry Kane (ENG) +600

Lionel Messi (ARG) +1200

Erling Haaland (NOR) +1400

Lamine Yamal (SPA) +1600

Other notables: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) +2000; Ousmane Dembele (FRA) +2000; Nick Woltemade (GER) +2000; Lautaro Martinez (ARG) +2500; Vinicius Junior (BRA) +2500

Golden Ball odds

The Golden Ball goes to the player judged to have the best overall performance – more or less the most valuable player of the tournament. Argentina's Lionel Messi has won it twice, including the 2022 tournament. Argentina (three), Brazil (two) and Italy (two) are the only nations with multiple Golden Ball winners since the award became official in 1982.

Odds not yet available

Golden Glove odds

The Golden Glove is awarded to the tournament's best goalkeeper, as determined by FIFA's expert panel. Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, who had three clean sheets, won the award at Qatar 2022 and also should be among the favorites in the 2026 World Cup sportsbook odds.

The likely contenders (Odds not yet available):

Emiliano Martinez (ARG)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL)

(BEL) Unai Simón (SPA)

Alisson Becker (BRA)

(BRA) Jordan Pickford (ENG)

(ENG) Oliver Baumann (GER)

FIFA Young Player Award odds

Since 2006, FIFA has honored the best player in the tournament under the age of 21. Kylian Mbappe (2018) and Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (2022) are the most recent winners.

The likely contenders (Odds not yet available):

Lamine Yamal (SPA)

Endrick (BRA)

(BRA) João Neves (POR)

Ibrahim Mbaye (SEN)

(SEN) Franco Mastantuono (ARG)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (FRA)

World Cup schedule and key dates

The 2026 World Cup field is set after the final playoff games on March 31. World Cup 2026 begins on June 11, with Mexico and South Africa playing in the opening game. Here's a look at the full World Cup schedule.

Matchday 1 June 11-17 Matchday 2 June 18-23 Matchday 3 June 24-27 Round of 32 June 28-July 3 Round of 16 July 4-7 Quarterfinals July 9-11 Semifinals July 14-15 Third-place game July 18 Final July 19

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage fixtures

Thurs. June 11

(Group A) Mexico vs. South Africa – Mexico City

(Group A) Korea Republic vs. Czechia – Guadalajara



Fri. June 12

(Group B) Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Toronto

(Group D) USA vs. Paraguay – Los Angeles



Sat. June 13

(Group C) Haiti vs. Scotland – Boston

(Group D) Australia vs. Turkiye – Vancouver

(Group C) Brazil vs. Morocco – East Rutherford

(Group B) Qatar vs. Switzerland – San Francisco



Sun. June 14

(Group E) Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador – Philadelphia

(Group E) Germany vs. Curaçao – Houston

(Group F) Netherlands vs. Japan – Dallas

(Group F) Tunisia vs. Sweden – Monterrey



Mon. June 15

(Group H) Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay – Miami

(Group H) Spain vs. Cabo Verde – Atlanta

(Group G) Iran vs. New Zealand – Los Angeles

(Group G) Belgium vs. Egypt – Seattle



Tues. June 16

(Group I) France vs. Senegal – East Rutherford

(Group I) Norway vs. Iraq – Boston

(Group J) Argentina vs. Algeria – Kansas City

(Group J) Austria vs. Jordan – San Francisco



Wed. June 17

(Group L) Ghana vs. Panama – Toronto

(Group L) England vs. Croatia – Dallas

(Group K) Portugal vs. DR Congo – Houston

(Group L) Uzbekistan vs. Colombia – Mexico City



Thurs. June 18

(Group A) South Africa vs. Czechia – Atlanta

(Group B) Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Los Angeles

(Group B) Canada vs. Qatar – Vancouver

(Group A) Mexico vs. Korea Republic – Guadalajara, Mexico



Fri. June 19

(Group C) Brazil vs. Haiti – Philadelphia

(Group C) Scotland vs. Morocco – Boston

(Group D) Paraguay vs. Turkiye – San Francisco

(Group D) USA vs. Australia – Seattle



Sat. June 20

(Group E) Germany vs. Ivory Coast – Toronto

(Group E) Ecuador vs. Curaçao – Kansas City

(Group F) Netherlands vs. Sweden – Houston

(Group F) Tunisia vs. Japan – Monterrey



Sun. June 21

(Group H) Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde – Miami

(Group H) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia – Atlanta

(Group G) Belgium vs. Iran – Los Angeles

(Group G) New Zealand vs. Egypt – Vancouver



Mon. June 22

(Group I) Norway vs. Senegal – East Rutherford

(Group I) France vs. Iraq – Philadelphia

(Group J) Argentina vs. Austria – Dallas

(Group J) Jordan vs. Algeria – San Francisco



Tues. June 23

(Group L) England vs. Ghana – Boston

(Group L) Panama vs. Croatia – Toronto

(Group K) Portugal vs. Uzbekistan – Houston

(Group K) Colombia vs. DR Congo – Guadalajara



Wed. June 24

(Group C) Scotland vs. Brazil – Miami

(Group C) Morocco vs. Haiti – Atlanta

(Group B) Switzerland vs. Canada – Vancouver

(Group B) Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Seattle

(Group A) Mexico vs. Czechia – Mexico City

(Group A) South Africa vs. Korea Republic – Monterrey



Thurs. June 25

(Group E) Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast – Philadelphia

(Group E) Ecuador vs. Germany – East Rutherford

(Group F) Japan vs. Sweden – Dallas

(Group F) Tunisia vs. Netherlands – Kansas City

(Group D) USA vs. Turkiye – Los Angeles

(Group D) Paraguay vs. Australia – San Francisco



Fri. June 26

(Group I) Norway vs. France – Boston

(Group I) Senegal vs. Iraq – Toronto

(Group G) Egypt vs. Iran – Seattle

(Group G) New Zealand vs. Belgium – Vancouver

(Group H) Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia – Houston

(Group H) Uruguay vs. Spain – Guadalajara



Sat. June 27

(Group L) Panama vs. England – East Rutherford

(Group L) Croatia vs. Ghana – Philadelphia

(Group J) Algeria vs. Austria – Kansas City

(Group J) Jordan vs. Argentina – Dallas

(Group K) Colombia vs. Portugal – Miami

(Group K) Uzbekistan vs. DR Congo – Atlanta

2026 World Cup betting FAQ

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is set to start on June 11 in North America, kicking off with a group-stage match when co-host Mexico takes on South Africa. The final is set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

How do I bet on the World Cup?

You can bet on the World Cup at any sportsbook that is legal in your location, and some group-stage games and futures are available now. Odds for more games and other World Cup futures will be added as the tournament gets closer, and live game betting will be available at many sportsbooks.

Who are the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup?

Euro 2024 champion Spain, the No. 2 team in FIFA's world ranking, is the favorite at most sportsbooks to win the 2026 World Cup. La Roja are +450 at DraftKings to hoist the trophy. France, FIFA's top-ranked team, is the +500 second choice, followed by England at +600.

Where can I bet on the 2026 World Cup?

You can bet on the World Cup at most top sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics and bet365. The sportsbook must be legal in your physical location, and you'll need to register for an account with the provider.