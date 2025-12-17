Anthony Joshua has the highest expectations of himself when he steps into the ring with Jake Paul on Friday. Beating Paul, a major underdog, isn't good enough. Anything short of a one-sided drubbing would reflect terribly upon Joshua.

Many analysts are pondering what success looks like for Paul. Virtually no one believes he'll beat the two-time unified heavyweight champion. Going the distance with Joshua, or even surviving a round, might be enough for some to award Paul a sentimental victory. Joshua says the inverse is true, too. Anything other than a swift decimation would be a failure for Joshua.

"Let's taper what failure is. The first level of failure is the loss. There's nothing I can do to reverse that. That's the worst outcome," Joshua told CBS Sports. "The next level of failure is a competitive eight-round fight -- that's a big failure on my part. There are so many different levels of failure within this. It's a serious time for me. There's a lot at stake, and I don't want to lose myself."

One might forgive Joshua for phoning in his preparation. He's far more experienced than Paul against far, far better opposition, and he possesses most of the physical advantages. But Joshua insists that he's taking Pal seriously. If Joshua's fight with Francis Ngannou showed anything, it's that he won't show up unprepared.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took Tyson Fury, who appeared out of shape, to a split decision in Ngannou's professional boxing debut. By contrast, Joshua viciously knocked out Ngannou inside two rounds.

"That goes to show whether Tyson took him seriously or not, you must respect yourself. I do this because I respect myself. I don't train this way for Jake. I do it because I know what I expect of myself," Joshua said. "That's why when people say, 'If it goes past one round, it's a failure [for Joshua],' I have those same expectations. I get it.

"I'm not arguing, saying, 'It's a fight! Anything can happen! It can go the full eight rounds. How is that a failure?' Trust me, I hear you loud and clear because I have those same expectations of myself."