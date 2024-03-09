If there was any lingering doubts about Anthony Joshua and his abilities, the British superstar erased them in short order on Friday. Joshua delivered a thunderous knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It took Joshua less than two rounds to put away Ngannou and he did so in style with a pair of knockdowns before the emphatic final blow.

Joshua, who previously held three of the four recognized titles in the division, sent a message that he's still an elite opponent to Tyson Fury, who was seated ringside for the bout. Fury struggled against Ngannou last October, suffering a knockdown before settling for a split decision win. Joshua now waits to see how Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk plays out before setting his next course of action. Joshua suffered a pair of decision defeats to Usyk in 2021 and 2022 to drop his titles.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou at the conclusion of the PPV event below.



Elsewhere on the card, Joseph Parker continued his ascent back to heavyweight title contention as he scored a majority decision over Zhilei Zhang in the co-main event. The win secured Parker the WBO interim title and could get hi a shot at Fury or Usyk, though he is a training partner with the "Gypsy King." Parker earned the nod despite suffering a pair of knockdowns in the fight as Zhang was simply not active enough to win rounds. Plus, Rey Vargas managed to hold on to his WBC featherweight title, but by the slimmest of margins against Nick Ball. The two fight to a split draw, meaning the champion could not lose his title.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you next time.

Fight card, results

Anthony Joshua def. Francis Ngannou via second-round knockout

Joseph Parker def. Zhilei Zhang (c) via majority decision (113-113, 114-112, 115-111)



Rey Vargas (c) vs. Nick Ball ends in a split draw (114-112, 110-115, 113-113) -- Vargas retains



Israil Madrimov (c) def. Magomed Kubranov via fifth-round TKO -- vacant WBA super welterweight title

Mark Chamberlain def. Gavin Gwynne via fourth-round TKO

Countdown

