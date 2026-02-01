No matter how many years you've been watching boxing, a moment can still come along and surprise you. One of those moments came on the undercard of Saturday's card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson. In a heavyweight fight between Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller and Kingsley Ibeh, Ibeh knocked a toupee off of Miller's head.

The bizarre moment came during the second round of the fight, as Ibeh had landed a few punches, a line showed along the side of Miller's head. As Ibeh connected with more punches, the hairpiece lifted from Miller's head and flapped in the air with each shot.

Miller, who infamously failed a drug test for multiple banned substances ahead of a world title opportunity against Anthony Joshua in 2019, was left with little choice but to remove the toupee between rounds.

But Miller took it one step further than simply removing the hairpiece, instead opting to rip it off and launch it into the crowd.

Miller fought on, sporting a strange ring of hair as the moment quickly began to go viral.

After seemingly losing many of the early rounds of the fight, Miller showcased better cardio down the stretch, catching up over the second half of the fight to ultimately take a split decision by scores of 94-96, 97-93 and 97-93.

"I get to my mama's house, and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table," Miller said after the fight. "I shampooed, and that shit was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. I called my manager and said get me one of those manes and I slapped that shit on real quick. Ibeh knocked that shit off. It's funny, man. I'm a comedian, and you've got to make fun of yourself."