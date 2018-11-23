White helps No. 7 UNC beat No. 17 UCLA in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) North Carolina trailed for most of its game against UCLA, but with a potentially disastrous trip to Las Vegas looming, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels kept being aggressive offensively - and it paid off.
Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday.
Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip after losing to Texas on Thursday.
''We were effective defensively with our intensity,'' said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, whose Tar Heel teams had lost three straight in Las Vegas. ''We didn't have as many turnovers today. We didn't guard the 3-point line that we wanted to. It was a big game in that we have three teams in the top five or six in our next five games. We played better today.''
Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little each had 14 points for the Tar Heels, who play at No. 9 Michigan next Wednesday.
Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field. Jaylen Hands added 14 points and nine assists, while Cody Riley had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who lost both Las Vegas games.
Thanks to 53 percent shooting in the second half, North Carolina took the lead for good, 63-62, on a dunk by Little with 11:58 left in the game.
UCLA freshman center Moses Brown fouled out with 7:40 left. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.
''He's got to learn,'' said UCLA coach Steve Alford, whose team lost to Michigan State late Thursday. ''He's got to learn and look at this tape. We need him out there for 22 minutes, not eight minutes.''
Despite both teams playing two games within 20 hours, both shot well from the field, especially from 3-point range. North Carolina was 30 of 60, including 11 of 23 from 3-point range, while the Bruins were 10 of 22 from 3-point range.
White got into trouble committing his fourth foul with 7:10 left, but Leaky Black, who had five points, filled in nicely.
''Leaky was huge for us,'' Williams said. ''Leaky made some big shots. He still needs more time on the court.''
UCLA started quick, hitting its first six shots and never trailing in the first half. The Bruins' largest advantage was 11 with 7:33 left in the half. UCLA finished the half shooting 52 percent from the field and led 46-41 at intermission.
''After getting smacked last night, I thought we responded really well,'' Alford said. ''But when Carolina tightened things up, we didn't handle that well. We now have four games at home, and we got to learn to get better.''
The Bruins host Hawaii next Wednesday.
North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.
This is the teams' third meeting in five years. North Carolina defeated UCLA in 2015 at Brooklyn, 89-76, and 2014 in the Bahamas, 75-65.
Cameron Johnson went over the 1,000-point mark in the Tar Heels' loss to Texas on Thursday. He is the 77th Tar Heel to reach the mark.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|11.6
|Reb. Per Game
|11.6
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|71.4
|30.4
|Three Point %
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|44.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Smith made free throw
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Jules Bernard
|17.0
|+ 2
|K.J. Smith made driving layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman
|21.0
|Jaylen Hands missed driving layup
|23.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Kris Wilkes
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|48.0
|Jaylen Hands missed free throw
|48.0
|Personal foul on Leaky Black
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|78
|Field Goals
|31-64 (48.4%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-23 (47.8%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|16-26 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|21
|15
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|12
|Fouls
|21
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 North Carolina 6-1
|97.0 PPG
|49 RPG
|20.7 APG
|17 UCLA 4-2
|85.8 PPG
|49.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|48.4
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|47.8
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|24
|19
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|4/7
|3/6
|0
|1
|L. Maye
|32
|16
|8
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4/10
|2/5
|6/8
|1
|7
|K. Williams
|33
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|3
|C. Johnson
|26
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/13
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|5
|G. Brooks
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|24
|19
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|4/7
|3/6
|0
|1
|L. Maye
|32
|16
|8
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4/10
|2/5
|6/8
|1
|7
|K. Williams
|33
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|3
|C. Johnson
|26
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/13
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|5
|G. Brooks
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Little
|20
|14
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/12
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|3
|K. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|L. Black
|18
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Robinson
|14
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Manley
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Rush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Huffman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Platek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|31
|21
|6
|3
|6
|21
|31/64
|11/23
|21/28
|6
|25
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Riley
|26
|11
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|8
|C. Smith
|24
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Bernard
|11
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|D. Singleton
|15
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Nwuba
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Olesinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|33
|15
|4
|5
|12
|23
|26/59
|10/22
|16/26
|10
|23
-
TEXAS
11MICHST64
74
2nd 1:25 FOX
-
UCDAV
IND54
50
2nd 7:58 BTN+
-
SAMFORD
IPFW66
61
2nd 5:00
-
STFRAN
IUPUI44
57
2nd 7:35
-
LAMON
TNTECH42
50
2nd 9:03 ESP+
-
NCGRN
DEL60
49
2nd 11:50
-
GMASON
CINCY25
36
2nd 15:37 CBSSN
-
TNST
10UK42
56
2nd 11:43 SECN
-
NIOWA
ODU45
54
2nd 9:34
-
PORTST
UCSB36
46
2nd 13:42
-
LVILLE
MARQET51
46
2nd 9:38 ESP2
-
STNFRD
MTSU47
31
2nd 11:29 ESP3
-
CHARLS
UAB46
35
2nd 11:57 ESP3
-
ALAM
NWST35
30
2nd 18:09
-
ALBANY
MILW19
23
1st 7:58 ESP+
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST17
24
1st 7:29 FS1
-
LAMAR
TEXPA29
10
1st 7:27
-
TXARL
ARK6
12
1st 9:53 SECN
-
SALAB
TEXAM27
43
1st 0.0 SECN
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE16
37
1st 0.0
-
NCWILM
ARKST29
32
1st 0.0
-
TEXST
USCUP39
18
1st 0.0
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU76
79
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
NWEST74
91
Final
-
AMU
FIU84
104
Final
-
KENTST
VANDY77
75
Final
-
GWEBB
EILL78
79
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR76
97
Final
-
MRSHL
MD67
104
Final
-
FAIR
LONGWD65
67
Final
-
ABIL
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
GC
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
5TENN
2KANSAS0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO0
0
9:00pm
-
FLA
BUTLER0
0134.5 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
MISS0
0143 O/U
+1
9:30pm CBSSN
-
SUTAH
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
UMASS
6NEVADA0
0156.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
PORT0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0136 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1