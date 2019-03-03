MICH
Brazdeikis carries 9 Michigan past No. 17 Maryland 69-62

  Mar 03, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points, Jon Teske had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Michigan beat 17th-ranked Maryland 69-62 Sunday to remain in the hunt for the Big Ten title.

The Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) clinched a double-bye in the conference tournament and still have chance to overtake first-place Purdue. Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions, must win its finale at Michigan State and hope the Boilermakers lose at least one of their last two.

Michigan trailed 43-41 before Isaiah Livers hit a 3-pointer, Zavier Simpson popped a jumper and Jordan Poole made a layup during a five-minute span in which the Terrapins struggled offensively.

A 3-pointer by Brazdeikis made it 51-45, and Simpson added a desperation running hook in the final seconds of the shot clock for an eight-point lead with 4:38 left.

Bruno Fernando had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for Maryland (21-9, 12-7), which fell to 7-1 at home in Big Ten play.

Freshman Jalen Smith scored 11 and three others chipped in with 10, including leading scorer Anthony Cowan, who went 4 for 15 from the floor and missed his first five attempts from beyond the arc before finally connecting with 1:26 remaining.

Simpson had 12 points and 10 assists, and Poole scored 12 for Michigan. The Wolverines were without senior guard Charles Matthews, who missed a second straight game with a sprained right ankle. He ranks third on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game.

Notorious for its slow starts this season, Maryland bolted to a 6-0 lead and held a 22-16 advantage before the Wolverines went on a 12-2 run over the final seven minutes of the first half.

In the duel between the centers, Teske had eight points and seven rebounds before halftime and Fernando scored six points, all on dunks.

The Wolverines went up 35-30 before Smith made three straight baskets to put Maryland back in front.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: This was a big win for the Wolverines, who are 4-1 since being upset at Penn State. With a double-bye to start the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines are in good position to repeat as champs.

Maryland: The Terps are heading in reverse after losing at Penn State on Wednesday before dropping their first conference game at home. They've got one game left to right the ship.

SILENCING THE CROWD

Maryland fans chanted ''You are ugly!'' during Brazdeikis' first trip to the foul line. After he made both shots, the public address announcer told the crowd that coach Mark Turgeon requested that the chant not be repeated.

On Brazdeikis' next trip to the line, the students merely booed.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Concludes its regular season at Michigan State on Saturday for a rematch of a game won by the Spartans 77-70 on Feb. 24.

Maryland: Hosts Minnesota on Friday night in its season finale. The Terps beat the Golden Gophers 82-67 on Jan. 8.

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
43.9 Field Goal % 40.1
29.2 Three Point % 33.5
66.7 Free Throw % 82.6
  Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Ignas Brazdeikis 16.0
+ 1 Ignas Brazdeikis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Ignas Brazdeikis made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Darryl Morsell 20.0
+ 2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 21.0
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr. 29.0
+ 3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando 41.0
  Zavier Simpson missed free throw 41.0
Team Stats
Points 69 62
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 19 19
Team 3 5
Assists 14 8
Steals 4 1
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 3 9
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
13
I. Brazdeikis F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
23
B. Fernando F
12 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
Michigan
Starters
I. Brazdeikis
Z. Simpson
J. Poole
J. Teske
I. Livers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 21 7 1 6/12 2/4 7/8 0 38 1 0 1 3 4
Z. Simpson 12 4 10 6/7 0/1 0/1 3 32 0 0 2 1 3
J. Poole 12 1 2 4/12 0/1 4/4 1 38 2 0 0 0 1
J. Teske 11 10 0 5/13 1/6 0/0 3 36 0 2 0 3 7
I. Livers 11 5 1 3/9 3/8 2/2 2 37 1 1 0 2 3
Bench
C. Castleton
E. Brooks
D. DeJulius
C. Matthews
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Castleton 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Brooks 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. DeJulius 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johns Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 28 14 25/57 6/20 13/15 12 200 4 3 3 9 19
Maryland
Starters
B. Fernando
J. Smith
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
E. Ayala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Fernando 12 10 1 5/13 0/0 2/2 2 39 1 6 3 4 6
J. Smith 11 5 0 5/8 1/2 0/2 2 20 0 0 0 3 2
A. Cowan Jr. 10 3 1 4/15 1/7 1/2 4 37 0 0 4 0 3
D. Morsell 10 3 4 4/8 1/4 1/1 3 34 0 0 0 1 2
E. Ayala 10 2 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
A. Wiggins
R. Lindo
J. Tomaic
S. Smith Jr.
I. Bender
A. Terrell
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 5 2 0 1/2 1/1 2/2 4 16 0 0 0 0 2
R. Lindo 4 5 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 0 0 3 2
J. Tomaic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 30 8 25/58 6/20 6/10 17 200 1 6 9 11 19
