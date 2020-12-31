|
Hunter Dickinson vs. Galin Smith (Mike Smith gains possession)
19:39
Mike Smith turnover (out of bounds)
19:24
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
19:22
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
19:15
Galin Smith shooting foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
19:14
+1
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
19:14
+1
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-0
18:59
Galin Smith misses two point jump shot
18:57
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
18:44
Galin Smith shooting foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
18:44
+1
Eli Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
18:44
+1
Eli Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
18:17
Chol Marial misses two point hook shot
18:15
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
18:01
+2
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Eli Brooks assists)
6-0
17:40
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point jump shot
6-2
17:22
+2
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
8-2
16:56
+3
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
8-5
16:46
Wolverines 30 second timeout
16:37
Hunter Dickinson offensive foul
16:37
Hunter Dickinson turnover
16:22
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
16:20
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
16:11
Franz Wagner misses two point layup
16:09
Terrapins defensive rebound
15:54
Eli Brooks blocks Aaron Wiggins's two point layup
15:52
Mike Smith defensive rebound
15:45
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:43
Donta Scott defensive rebound
15:34
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
15:32
Mike Smith defensive rebound
15:26
+3
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
11-5
15:00
Hunter Dickinson blocks Darryl Morsell's two point layup
14:58
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
14:47
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
14:45
Donta Scott defensive rebound
14:37
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point turnaround jump shot
11-7
14:10
+3
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
14-7
13:50
Chaundee Brown Jr. blocks Aaron Wiggins's two point dunk
13:48
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
13:44
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Morsell steals)
13:38
Darryl Morsell offensive foul
13:38
Darryl Morsell turnover
13:34
TV timeout
13:28
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
13:26
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound
13:14
+2
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup
16-7
12:58
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
12:56
Jairus Hamilton offensive rebound
12:49
+3
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Jairus Hamilton assists)
16-10
12:36
+3
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
19-10
12:04
+3
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot
19-13
11:48
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
11:46
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
11:43
Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Jairus Hamilton's two point layup
11:41
Mike Smith defensive rebound
11:34
TV timeout
11:16
+2
Mike Smith makes two point layup
21-13
10:52
Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul
10:52
Eric Ayala misses two point layup
10:50
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
10:25
Donta Scott shooting foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
10:25
Mike Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 3
10:25
+1
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 3
22-13
10:25
+1
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 3 of 3
23-13
10:13
+3
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Eric Ayala assists)
23-16
9:47
+2
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists)
25-16
9:47
Aaron Wiggins shooting foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
9:47
Juwan Howard technical foul
9:47
Mark Turgeon technical foul
9:47
Terrapins turnover
9:47
+1
Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-16
9:26
+3
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
26-19
9:09
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:07
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
8:58
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
8:56
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
8:48
Isaiah Livers misses two point layup
8:46
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
8:42
+3
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
26-22
8:18
Eli Brooks misses two point layup
8:17
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
8:16
Aaron Wiggins shooting foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
8:15
+1
Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-22
8:15
+1
Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-22
7:56
+3
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot
28-25
7:38
+2
Eli Brooks makes two point layup
30-25
7:14
+2
Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
30-27
7:02
Brandon Johns Jr. offensive foul
7:02
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover
7:02
TV timeout
6:43
+2
Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Darryl Morsell assists)
30-29
6:28
+2
Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot (Franz Wagner assists)
32-29
6:12
+2
Aquan Smart makes two point layup
32-31
5:59
Aquan Smart personal foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
5:59
+1
Eli Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-31
5:59
+1
Eli Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-31
5:47
Hakim Hart misses two point layup
5:45
Mike Smith defensive rebound
5:44
Hakim Hart personal foul
5:44
Mark Turgeon technical foul
5:44
Terrapins turnover
5:44
+1
Isaiah Livers makes technical free throw 1 of 2
35-31
5:44
+1
Isaiah Livers makes technical free throw 2 of 2
36-31
5:44
+1
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-31
5:44
+1
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-31
5:23
+3
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
38-34
4:50
+2
Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot
40-34
4:47
Hunter Dickinson technical foul
4:47
Hunter Dickinson turnover
4:47
+1
Eric Ayala makes technical free throw 1 of 2
40-35
4:47
Eric Ayala misses technical free throw 2 of 2
4:33
Eric Ayala turnover (carrying)
4:04
+2
Franz Wagner makes two point pullup jump shot
42-35
3:43
Donta Scott turnover (traveling)
3:43
TV timeout
3:32
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:30
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
3:16
+2
Darryl Morsell makes two point jump shot
42-37
2:53
+2
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point dunk (Mike Smith assists)
44-37
2:23
Eric Ayala misses two point layup
2:21
Darryl Morsell offensive rebound
2:17
+2
Darryl Morsell makes two point putback layup
44-39
2:03
Jump ball. Chaundee Brown Jr. vs. Jairus Hamilton (Terrapins gains possession)
2:03
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jairus Hamilton steals)
1:45
Franz Wagner shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
1:45
+1
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-40
1:45
+1
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-41
1:31
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
1:21
|
|
|
Hakim Hart turnover (bad pass) (Franz Wagner steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup (Franz Wagner assists)
|
46-41
|
0:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers blocks Eric Ayala's two point layup
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Donta Scott blocks Mike Smith's two point layup
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Eric Ayala assists)
|
46-44