Tennessee is the lone undefeated team left in college basketball after Florida and Oklahoma took their first losses of the season on Saturday.

The Gators put up a good fight at Rupp Arena, but fell in a shootout 106-100 to Kentucky. Florida remains a No. 5 seed in Monday's bracket even with the loss.

Oklahoma was not as fortunate. The Sooners got smoked at Alabama 107-79 and dropped down to a No. 5 seed. That reduced the number of SEC teams in the top quarter of the bracket to six. Auburn and Tennessee are still Nos. 1-2 overall and are joined in the top 16 by the Crimson Tide, Wildcats, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

The SEC has also regained the lead over the Big Ten in the number of overall teams in the bracket 12 to 11. The Big Ten only has two teams in the top 16, but owns the middle of the bracket with eight teams seeded between No. 6 and No. 10.

Big movement in Big 12

Kansas replaced Oklahoma in the top quadrant of the bracket following a 51-point win at UCF on Sunday. The Knights fell out of the bracket because of the loss and fell 21 spots in the NET as well.

Arizona and Texas Tech from the Big 12 are both in the top 25 of the NET, but neither are in Monday's bracket or even the First Four Out. Their NET rankings do not reflect the lack of quality on those team's resumes. The Wildcats are 8-5 overall, but just 4-5 above quad 4. Their only quad 1 win came at Cincinnati on Saturday. They do very poorly in non-MOV based rankings. KPI has them at 75 this morning, while ESPN's SOR ranking was 82 on Friday, but has not been updated since then.

The Red Raiders troubles are with their strength of schedule. All but two of their games have come against Quad 3 and 4 teams and their record in those games is 9-2. Their only Quad 1 and 2 games are a win at Utah and a loss to Texas A&M. That just isn't enough meat on the bones no matter how badly they obliterate their other opponents. Texas Tech ranked 82 in KPI on Monday morning.

The MOV-based rankings and those that do not consider MOV tend to converge as the season wears on. Eventually, we will find out which side of the line teams like Arizona and Texas Tech will fall.