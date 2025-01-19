West Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season with a 64-57 win at home over No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday. The Cyclones entered the weekend having won their last 12 games -- the longest active winning streak in the country-- before the Mountaineers snapped it.

West Virginia has now won nine straight meetings at home against Iowa State dating back to the 2015-16 season. The Mountaineers moved to 11-9 against top-10 opponents at home since the 2014 season with the win.

West Virginia guard Javon Small scored 27 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists in the win. Aman Hansberry (12 points) was the only other West Virginia player to finish with double-digit points.

Iowa State's lone loss came against No. 1 Auburn in the opening round of November's Maui Invitational. The Cyclones were coming off a 74-57 win over No. 9 Kansas earlier in the week to move to 5-0 in Big 12 play.

The 57 points scored in the loss marked the fewest Iowa State has scored all season. The previous low (74 points) occurred against Kansas and Baylor.

Iowa State (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) faces UCF at home Tuesday. West Virginia (13-3, 4-2) has a matchup at home against Arizona State on the same day.

West Virginia adds another impressive win to its résumé

West Virginia picked up its fourth win of the season over a ranked opponent with a 64-57 victory over No. 2 Iowa State. The Mountaineers previously had ranked wins over Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas, but Saturday's showing against Iowa State is the most impressive result of Year 1 of the Darian DeVries era. West Virginia has played the last month and a half without star guard Tucker DeVries because of an undisclosed injury. West Virginia has won nine of 11 games without him in the lineup.

Javon Small deserves more Big 12 Player of the Year buzz

There is still a long way to go until the regular season ends, but Small is making his case as the Big 12 Player of the Year. Small had another impressive performance in the win over Iowa State and has been on a tear lately. Small has scored in double-figures in every game this season, which includes five games with at least 20 points since DeVries injury. The former Oklahoma State standout has been one of the best transfers in the country.

Iowa State is the latest team to lose to an unranked opponent

Iowa State became the fourth ranked team to lose to an unranked opponent on Saturday. The Cyclones joined UConn, Tennessee and Marquette as top-15 teams to fall to an unranked team. Iowa State entered the weekend with the nation's longest active winning streak and was coming off a huge win at home over Kansas. The next few games include matchups against UCF, Arizona State, Arizona and Kansas State before facing Kansas again.