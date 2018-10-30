Drive Chart
No. 11 Florida looks to rebound at home vs. Missouri

  • Oct 30, 2018

The chances for No. 11 Florida to reach the SEC title game in Atlanta took a severe blow when rival Georgia knocked off the Gators last Saturday in Jacksonville.

But first-year Florida coach Dan Mullen is trying to make sure the dispirited Gators don't lose their edge when they return home for their homecoming game against Missouri.

"Every game, win or lose, it's how you respond and continue to go during the season," Mullen said. "So, it'll be interesting to see now. Our first loss of the season, I think we handled it really well. Then we started handling success pretty well and now we want to see how we handle this adversity."

Florida (6-2, 4-2 SEC) won five straight after its first loss of the season against Kentucky. But that streak came to an end in a 36-17 loss to the Bulldogs. Florida led 14-13 early in the third quarter but couldn't overcome three turnovers and breakdowns in pass coverage in the second half against the Bulldogs.

Missouri (4-4, 0-4) is also trying to overcome adversity. The Tigers are coming off a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Kentucky, coughing up a 14-3 lead with less than six minutes left and giving up a touchdown with no time left on the clock after a controversial pass interference penalty in the end zone.

This is the time for the Tigers to bring out offensive coordinator Derek Dooley's favorite acronym: FIDO. There might be variations on the first letter, but it stands for "Forget it, drive on."

"That's the mentality that we have right now," Tigers quarterback Drew Lock said in the Missourian.

The Tigers need Lock to drive the offense, which has just 24 points in the past two SEC games (Alabama, Kentucky). Lock was 15 of 27 for 165 yards and no touchdowns against the Wildcats.

"The defense played their (butts) off," Missouri offensive lineman Paul Adams said on Tuesday.

"I cannot even express and tell them how much good they did on Saturday. It was unbelievable. If they play like that the rest of the season, we're going to win a lot of games. I'm very proud of them. But on the offensive side, we need to pick it up.

"We had eight straight three-and-outs. Unacceptable. It's bad."

Things won't get easier against Florida, which is 20th nationally in scoring defense (19.0 points per game) and 12th nationally in pass defense, allowing 170.1 yards per game. Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham likely will dial up pressure to keep Lock, the top-rated senior quarterback prospect according to NFLDraftScout.com, off balance.

As for Florida's quarterback, redshirt sophomore Feleipe Franks accounted for two of UF's three turnovers against Georgia on an interception and a lost fumble. Franks also missed a wide-open Van Jefferson throw on a flea-flicker play on Florida's first offensive play that could have been a touchdown.

That was a step back in his development, but Franks has still had a solid season with a TD-to-interception ratio of 16-to-6. It will be curious to see how he bounces back against Missouri.

"We've seen it in flashes with him in how he grows," Mullen said. "I think he's grown with learning how to prepare within a game."

Florida safety Brad Stewart did not play against Georgia for undisclosed reasons after starting the previous five games and leading the team with two interceptions. Early this week, Mullen would not confirm or deny if Stewart was suspended, or if he would play this week.

The Tigers could get back wide receiver Emanuel Hall, who has played in only four games because of a groin injury. He was still limited in practice on Tuesday, but Odom said Hall thinks he can play in the final four regular-season games. Hall caught 18 passes for 430 yards and three TDs in the first four games.

"I've got holy water up in the office," Odom said. "I'm going to throw it on him."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
FLA
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 FLA 26
14:09
43-T.Townsend punts 53 yards from FLA 26. 12-J.Johnson to MIZ 46 for 25 yards. Penalty on MIZ 21-C.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 46.
No Gain
3RD & 9 FLA 26
14:20
13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-L.Perine.
Penalty
3RD & 4 FLA 31
14:56
Penalty on FLA 65-J.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 31. No Play.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 FLA 25
15:00
22-L.Perine to FLA 31 for 6 yards (47-C.Garrett99-W.Palmore).
No Gain
1ST & 10 FLA 25
15:00
13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:14
19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
FLA
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
0:28 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 FLA 20
0:26
22-L.Perine to FLA 23 for 3 yards (39-C.Turner24-T.Hall).
+6 YD
2ND & 1 FLA 14
0:42
22-L.Perine to FLA 20 for 6 yards (39-C.Turner24-T.Hall).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 FLA 5
0:54
22-L.Perine to FLA 14 for 9 yards.
MIZZOU
2 Pass
0 Rush
-4 YDS
0:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 MIZZOU 31
0:58
26-C.Fatony punts 59 yards from MIZ 31. 16-F.Swain to FLA 10 for no gain (6-K.Thompson). Penalty on FLA 27-D.Pierce Holding 5 yards enforced at FLA 10.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 1:46
13-F.Franks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:20
pos
21
9
Point After TD 6:06
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 6:13
16-D.Crockett runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
03:22
pos
20
3
Point After TD 13:12
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 13:16
3-D.Lock complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
00:52
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:46
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:54
34-L.Rountree runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:30
pos
6
3
Field Goal 7:24
19-E.McPherson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
16
yds
1:18
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 9
Rushing 7 5
Passing 6 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-10 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 274 170
Total Plays 41 39
Avg Gain 6.7 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 148 91
Rush Attempts 20 19
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 4.8
Net Yards Passing 126 79
Comp. - Att. 15-21 7-20
Yards Per Pass 6.0 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-49 4-20
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.0 6-42.7
Return Yards 57 0
Punts - Returns 3-27 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 2/2
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri 4-4 7140-21
11 Florida 6-2 370-10
O/U 57.5, FLA -6
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 126 PASS YDS 79
148 RUSH YDS 91
274 TOTAL YDS 170
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 126 1 0 137.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 2270 17 6 139.6
D. Lock 15/21 126 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 534 6
D. Crockett 10 71 1 31
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 640 9
L. Rountree III 6 46 1 27
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 348 1
T. Badie 1 18 0 18
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 84 3
D. Lock 3 13 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 482 3
E. Hall 2 52 0 41
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 466 6
A. Okwuegbunam 4 46 1 22
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 380 3
J. Johnson 3 14 0 6
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 29 0
L. Rountree III 4 10 0 6
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 402 3
J. Knox 1 6 0 6
N. Brown 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 0
N. Brown 0 0 0 0
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
D. Crockett 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lee 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Lee 4-1 0.0 0
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Garrett 4-1 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Holmes 4-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Turner 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Hall 2-2 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Acy 1-0 0.0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Beckner, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-3 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Elliott 0-1 0.0 0
W. Palmore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Palmore 0-2 0.0 0
N. Anderson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Oliver 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
15/22 33/34
T. McCann 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 44.9 3
C. Fatony 5 44.0 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Downing 1 17.0 17 0
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 22.6 13 0
T. Badie 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.3 25 0
J. Johnson 3 9.0 25 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35% 79 0 0 68.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 1590 16 6 133.3
F. Franks 7/20 79 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 480 3
L. Perine 10 42 0 9
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 143 0
K. Toney 2 18 0 12
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 173 3
F. Franks 3 17 1 9
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 451 3
J. Scarlett 3 14 0 11
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 305 2
D. Pierce 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 107 0
K. Toney 1 27 0 27
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 282 4
V. Jefferson 2 17 0 17
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 0
J. Scarlett 1 16 0 16
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 195 1
J. Hammond 2 12 0 7
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 142 2
T. Cleveland 1 7 0 7
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
L. Krull 0 0 0 0
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 3
M. Stephens 0 0 0 0
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 0
L. Perine 0 0 0 0
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 147 1
T. Grimes 0 0 0 0
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Pitts 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 5-1 0.0 0
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Reese 5-2 0.0 0
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
V. Joseph 3-1 0.0 0
Je. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Je. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 2-3 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Polite 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Polite 1-1 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Moon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dean III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shuler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/14 28/28
E. McPherson 1/1 32 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 44.0 2
T. Townsend 6 42.7 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 11.9 0 1
F. Swain 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 2:45 7 -5 Punt
9:56 MIZZOU 8 0:31 3 3 Punt
7:24 FLA 35 3:30 10 65 TD
2:00 MIZZOU 22 1:49 8 39 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 FLA 43 0:52 4 43 TD
12:08 MIZZOU 9 1:20 3 7 Punt
9:35 MIZZOU 22 3:22 8 78 TD
1:42 FLA 35 0:44 4 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 FLA 18 1:38 7 34 Punt
8:48 MIZZOU 31 1:18 4 16 FG
3:46 MIZZOU 35 1:22 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 6 0:47 3 0 Punt
13:12 MIZZOU 35 0:59 5 5 Punt
10:43 FLA 38 1:08 4 4 Punt
6:06 MIZZOU 35 4:20 11 65 TD
0:54 FLA 5 0:28 3 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 MIZZOU 35 0:00 5 1 Punt
