Drive Chart
BUFF
CHARLO

Charlotte, Buffalo take late surges into Bahamas Bowl

  • FLM
  • Dec 17, 2019

Charlotte will play in a bowl game for the first time in program history when the 49ers meet Buffalo on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.

Now, winning a bowl game for the first time would be the next step for both teams.

"We couldn't ask for anything more," first-year Charlotte coach Will Healy said. "Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte football history."

Both teams hold 7-5 records, with both teams riding late-season surges. They will meet for the first time when they collide at 15,000-seat Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

"Coach Healy and his staff have done a tremendous job at Charlotte and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing his team," Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said.

Charlotte won a school-record five games in a row to end the regular season.

Buffalo has won five of its last six games.

This is the seventh year for the Charlotte team since the program was initiated.

"As proud as we are to be in this position after five consecutive wins, we aren't satisfied," Healy said. "We've been saying for weeks that our goal is to win a bowl game, not just to qualify for one. We are so excited to have this challenge and an opportunity to share a bowl experience together."

Buffalo has never won a bowl game, though this will be the fourth for the Bulls. They lost last year to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl.

Buffalo has seven or more wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1958-59.

Charlotte has defensive standouts in career tackles leader Jeff Gemmell, a linebacker, and school sack leader Alex Highsmith, a defensive end.

On offense, the 49ers showcase 1,000-yard rusher Benny LeMay, a senior with 3,187 career yards on the ground.

In the five-game winning streak, quarterback Chris Reynolds has thrown for nine touchdowns and rushed for three more scores. The former walk-on has 336- and 354-yard passing games in the last five contests and has at least 90 rushing yards in every game of the winning streak. He has an eight-game stretch of at least one touchdown throw.

Buffalo, which has scored more than 40 points in each of its last four victories, has a strong ground game with two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season for the first time. Sophomore Jaret Patterson has 1,626 yards and sophomore Kevin Marks has 1,008.

"Getting those type of yards is awesome, but it's even more impressive to me when everyone knows that's what you're going to do," Leipold said. "We're not fooling anyone that we're running the football."

Patterson gained a school-record 298 rushing yards with six touchdowns in the regular-season finale against Bowling Green.

Buffalo's defense has 38 sacks, matching a school record.

This is the third different country for Buffalo's bowl stops. It played in the 2009 International Bowl in Toronto.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
BUFF
1 Pass
31 Rush
38 YDS
3:45 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:22
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
+6 YD
1ST & 6 CHARLO 6
5:30
26-J.Patterson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 18
6:11
7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to CHA 6 for 12 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Penalty
4TH & 1 BUFF 23
6:28
Penalty on CHA 90-T.Doctor Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
+3 YD
3RD & 4 CHARLO 26
7:06
26-J.Patterson to CHA 23 for 3 yards (6-M.Osborne90-T.Doctor).
+6 YD
2ND & 10 CHARLO 32
7:47
26-J.Patterson to CHA 26 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts22-H.Segura).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CHARLO 32
7:55
7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+2 YD
2ND & 1 CHARLO 34
8:32
26-J.Patterson pushed ob at CHA 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 43
9:07
26-J.Patterson to CHA 34 for 9 yards (8-N.Lyon).
BUFF
2 Pass
3 Rush
19 YDS
3:30 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 BUFF 43
9:14
3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Roberson.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:22
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 5:30
26-J.Patterson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
38
yds
03:45
pos
23
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:33
16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-7
yds
01:47
pos
17
0
Point After TD 3:33
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:38
7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
77
yds
08:26
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 9:12
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:20
7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:11
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 7
Rushing 7 1
Passing 5 5
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-9 3-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 190 117
Total Plays 44 32
Avg Gain 4.3 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 113 46
Rush Attempts 29 19
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.4
Net Yards Passing 77 71
Comp. - Att. 8-15 8-13
Yards Per Pass 5.1 5.5
Penalties - Yards 1-15 3-20
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 1-39.0
Return Yards 24 65
Punts - Returns 1-4 2-31
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-20 1-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 7-5 7107-24
Charlotte 7-5 000-0
Thomas Robinson Stadium Nassau,
77 PASS YDS 71
113 RUSH YDS 46
190 TOTAL YDS 117
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 77 1 1 105.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 77 1 1 105.1
K. Vantrease 8/15 77 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 92 1
Ja. Patterson 19 92 1 21
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
K. Marks 8 16 0 6
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
K. Vantrease 2 5 1 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
A. Nunn 8 5 53 1 23
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 2 18 0 12
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Lee 1 1 6 0 6
T. Wilson 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
C. Todd 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Todd 1 0 0 0 0
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ja. Patterson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Russell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Russell 6-0 1.0 0
A. Abbas 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Abbas 5-0 0.0 0
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Banks 4-2 0.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Riggins 4-0 0.0 0
L. Mack 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Mack 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-3 0.0 0
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Terry Jr. 1-3 0.0 0
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Otwinowski 1-1 0.0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Koonce 1-1 1.0 0
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
Ja. Patterson 1-1 0.0 1
W. Akin Jr. 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Akin Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
A. McNulty 1/1 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
J. Baltar 2 43.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. Nunn 1 4.0 4 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 72 0 1 92.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 72 0 1 92.7
C. Reynolds 8/13 72 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
B. LeMay 9 26 0 8
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
C. Reynolds 8 10 0 4
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Elder 1 7 0 7
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. McAllister 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
C. Dollar 4 4 48 0 29
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
V. Tucker 4 2 10 0 5
R. Carriere 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Carriere 1 1 7 0 7
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Ringwood 1 1 7 0 7
C. Roberson 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Roberson 1 0 0 0 0
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Elder 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
M. Gibbs 5-2 0.0 1
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 5-1 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Fugate 4-1 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Watts 4-2 0.0 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 4-1 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Segura 3-1 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Lyon 2-0 0.0 0
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Highsmith 2-1 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bent 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bent 1-0 0.0 0
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Doctor 1-1 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Horne 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Cruz 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
C. Bowler 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 22 0
N. Lyon 2 15.5 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 BUFF 39 3:11 7 61 TD
3:44 BUFF 20 3:05 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 BUFF 26 8:26 16 77 TD
3:20 CHARLO 12 1:47 4 -2 FG
0:06 CHARLO 44 0:00 1 -14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 2:02 5 13 Punt
9:07 CHARLO 43 3:45 8 43 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 2:24 4 1 Punt
9:12 CHARLO 25 5:21 11 59 FG Miss
0:22 BUFF 48 0:00 7 22 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:33 CHARLO 25 0:00 1 63 INT
1:25 CHARLO 25 1:10 4 31 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 CHARLO 24 3:30 7 19 Downs

BUFF Bulls  - TD (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - BUFF 6
(5:30 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 18
(6:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to CHA 6 for 12 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Penalty
4 & 1 - BUFF 23
(6:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 90-T.Doctor Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 26
(7:06 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 23 for 3 yards (6-M.Osborne90-T.Doctor).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 32
(7:47 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 26 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts22-H.Segura).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32
(7:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 34
(8:32 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at CHA 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(9:07 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 34 for 9 yards (8-N.Lyon).

CHARLO 49ers  - Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - CHARLO 43
(9:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Roberson.
Sack
3 & 3 - CHARLO 44
(9:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 43 for -1 yard (12-D.Russell).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(10:37 - 3rd) 1-M.Elder pushed ob at CHA 44 for 7 yards (5-T.Terry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(10:46 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 32
(11:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 37 for 5 yards (12-D.Russell5-T.Terry).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 25
(12:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere pushed ob at CHA 32 for 7 yards (15-A.Abbas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(12:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 25 for 1 yard.

BUFF Bulls  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - BUFF 38
(12:58 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 47 yards from BUF 38. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 9 yards (37-E.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 38
(13:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 38
(13:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(13:56 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 2 yards (40-M.Watts).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 31
(14:42 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee pushed ob at BUF 31 for 6 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.

BUFF Bulls  - Halftime (1 plays, -14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(0:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Gibbs at CHA 8. 15-M.Gibbs to CHA 42 for 34 yards (86-C.Todd).

CHARLO 49ers  - Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(0:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 47 for -3 yards FUMBLES (50-M.Koonce). 52-L.Mack to CHA 44 for 3 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(0:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on BUF 50-M.Koonce Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(1:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 35 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas9-J.Banks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(1:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 29 for 4 yards (52-L.Mack42-M.Otwinowski).
Kickoff
(1:25 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.

BUFF Bulls  - FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - BUFF 14
(1:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 14
(1:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
-5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 9
(2:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for -5 yards (15-M.Gibbs40-M.Watts).
Penalty
2 & 12 - BUFF 14
(2:45 - 2nd) Penalty on CHA 5-A.Highsmith Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 14. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12
(3:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for -2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).

CHARLO 49ers  - Interception (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(3:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-J.Patterson at CHA 32. 41-J.Patterson to CHA 12 for 20 yards (68-J.Fisher71-C.Clark).
Kickoff
(3:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.

BUFF Bulls  - TD (16 plays, 77 yards, 8:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 1
(3:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 1
(4:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 1 for no gain (2-B.Faison-Walden98-T.Horne).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 5
(4:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to CHA 1 for 4 yards (6-M.Osborne).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 5
(4:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 7 - BUFF 7
(5:21 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 5 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 8
(6:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 7 for 1 yard (22-H.Segura).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 11
(6:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 8 for 3 yards (90-T.Doctor).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 17
(7:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CHA 11 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate15-M.Gibbs).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(7:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CHA 17 for 23 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 44
(8:38 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 40 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BUFF 44
(8:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Patterson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(9:28 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 44 for 9 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 39
(10:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(10:45 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 39 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30
(11:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Gemmell15-M.Gibbs).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(11:59 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 30 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).

CHARLO 49ers  - Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - CHARLO 26
(12:06 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 26 for no gain (52-L.Mack).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 29
(12:49 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to BUF 26 for 3 yards (9-J.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 29
(13:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to BUF 29 for no gain (49-T.Riggins50-M.Koonce).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(14:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to BUF 29 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 40
(14:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at BUF 35 for 5 yards (15-A.Abbas).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 40 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks11-W.Akin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(0:22 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 46 for 2 yards (12-D.Russell33-T.Hill).

BUFF Bulls  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - BUFF 31
(0:39 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 39 yards from BUF 31. 8-N.Lyon pushed ob at BUF 48 for 22 yards (24-C.Gross).
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 31
(0:47 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 31
(1:31 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for no gain (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33
(2:11 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for -2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 29
(2:27 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 27
(3:07 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(3:44 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 7 yards.

CHARLO 49ers  - Missed FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - CHARLO 16
(3:51 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 16
(4:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder. Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
-4 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 12
(4:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 16 for -4 yards (49-T.Riggins33-T.Hill).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(5:10 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at BUF 12 for 8 yards (20-J.Patterson12-D.Russell).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 27
(5:48 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to BUF 20 for 7 yards (15-A.Abbas9-J.Banks).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(5:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at BUF 27 for 7 yards (9-J.Banks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(6:02 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 37
(6:39 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 34 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski33-T.Hill).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40
(7:25 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 37 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 43
(8:10 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to BUF 40 for 3 yards (33-T.Hill5-T.Terry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(8:55 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to BUF 43 for 3 yards (3-A.Washington5-T.Terry).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(9:12 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to BUF 46 for 29 yards (12-D.Russell).
Kickoff
(9:12 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.

BUFF Bulls  - TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:12 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 12
(9:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 14
(10:00 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 12 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 35
(10:37 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 14 for 21 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 40
(10:58 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 35 for 5 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden40-M.Watts).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(11:12 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at CHA 40 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 46
(11:48 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CHA 43 for 11 yards (5-A.Highsmith1-J.Fugate).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 39
(12:23 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts15-M.Gibbs).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 26
(12:36 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 26. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 39 for 4 yards (24-S.Rogers34-J.Gemmell).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 24
(13:15 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 26 for 2 yards (12-D.Russell20-J.Patterson).
Penalty
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(13:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 44 for 10 yards (33-T.Hill3-A.Washington). Penalty on CHA 68-J.Fisher Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 34. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(14:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 34 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 5 yards (49-T.Riggins31-K.Wright).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores