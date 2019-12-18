Drive Chart
FIU
ARKST

Regular bowl participants FIU, Arkansas State clash in Camellia Bowl

  • FLM
  • Dec 18, 2019

It might be occurring under the national radar, but Butch Davis has established Florida International as a perennial bowl program.

While that might not take much given the proliferation of bowls and their need for teams who at least manage to win as many as they lose, the fact is that Davis has led the Panthers to their third straight bowl trip.

FIU's trip to the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., to play Arkansas State on Saturday might not be college football's most prestigious destination. But for a program that had made just two bowl trips in its previous 12 years in FBS, going to three straight bowl games is proof that Davis has made serious progress in Miami.

"We're thrilled for our team to play in the Camellia Bowl, which is a school-record third straight bowl game," Davis said. "We get the chance to cap the season on a high note."

The Panthers (6-6) became bowl-eligible Nov. 23 with a 30-24 victory over an old Davis employer, Miami, at Marlins Park. It was the biggest win in the program's 15-year history, and FIU's first against its cross-town rival.

Quarterback James Morgan leads the offense, throwing for 2,248 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions on 319 attempts. Running backs Anthony Jones and Napoleon Maxwell have combined for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Arkansas State (7-5) is led by wide receiver Omar Bayless, the school's first Associated Press All-America pick since 1987. Bayless enters the game with 84 catches, 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns, making him just the 19th player this century to amass those numbers in a year.

The Red Wolves are going to their ninth straight bowl game, although this one wasn't accomplished under the easiest circumstances. Coach Blake Anderson left the program for nearly three weeks and missed a season-opening loss to SMU following the death of his wife, Wendy.

Anderson was pursued by Missouri for its coaching vacancy after it fired Barry Odom last month, but he opted to stay at Arkansas State. He took his team to Montgomery on Tuesday with the game plan already in place.

"With all that goes on at the bowl, we didn't want to be in a teaching environment," he said to the Jonesboro Sun. "We wanted to get most of the teaching done here where we had time for good walk-throughs and a good teaching environment."

The Red Wolves own a 6-2 series lead, with all eight games occurring when the teams were members of the Sun Belt Conference. FIU now plays in Conference USA.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
FIU 6-6 -----
Arkansas State 7-5 -----
Cramton Bowl Montgomery, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • BUFF
    CHARLO

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Fri 2:00pm ESPN


  • UTAHST
    KENTST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +6
    Fri 7:30pm ESP2


  • CMICH
    SDGST

    0
    0
    41 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESPN


  • LIB
    GAS

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 2:30pm CBSS


  • SMU
    FAU

    0
    0
    70 O/U
    +3
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • FIU
    ARKST

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 5:30pm ESPN


  • 19BOISE
    WASH

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • 20APLST
    UAB

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +16.5
    Sat 9:00pm ESPN


  • UCF
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    +17.5
    Mon 2:30pm ESPN


  • BYU
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    64 O/U
    +2
    Tue 8:00pm ESPN


  • LATECH
    MIAMI

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    -6
    Thu 4:00pm ESPN


  • PITT
    EMICH

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    +11
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • UNC
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    +4.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESPN


  • MICHST
    WAKE

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    +4.5
    Fri 3:20pm ESPN


  • 25OKLAST
    TXAM

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7
    Fri 6:45pm ESPN


  • 22USC
    16IOWA

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -2
    Fri 8:00pm FS1


  • AF
    WASHST

    0
    0
    67.5 O/U
    +3
    Fri 10:15pm ESPN


  • 15ND
    IOWAST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 17MEMP
    10PSU

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • 4OKLA
    1LSU

    0
    0
    75.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 4:00pm ESPN


  • 3CLEM
    2OHIOST

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    +2
    Sat 8:00pm ESPN


  • WKY
    WMICH

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +3.5
    Mon 12:30pm ESPN


  • CAL
    ILL

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    +7
    Mon 4:00pm FOX


  • MISSST
    LVILLE

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    +4
    Mon 4:00pm ESPN


  • 9FLA
    24UVA

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +14.5
    Mon 8:00pm ESPN


  • VATECH
    UK

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Tue 12:00pm ESPN


  • FSU
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Tue 2:00pm CBS


  • 23NAVY
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +2.5
    Tue 3:45pm ESPN


  • WYO
    GAST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +7
    Tue 4:30pm CBSSN


  • 11UTAH
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +7.5
    Tue 7:30pm ESPN


  • 18MINN
    12AUBURN

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -7
    Wed 1:00pm ESPN


  • 14MICH
    13BAMA

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -7
    Wed 1:00pm ABC


  • 6OREG
    8WISC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Wed 5:00pm ESPN


  • 5UGA
    7BAYLOR

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    +7
    Wed 8:45pm ESPN


  • BC
    21CINCY

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -7
    Thu 3:00pm ESPN


  • IND
    TENN

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -1.5
    Thu 7:00pm ESPN


  • OHIO
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +7.5
    Fri 3:30pm ESPN


  • USM
    TULANE

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 11:30am ESPN


  • LALAF
    MIAOH

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +14
    Mon 7:30pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores