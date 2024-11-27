Only five days before the final week of the regular season, North Carolina became the first power conference school to enter the market. Legendary coach Mack Brown will not be retained in 2025, clearing the way for UNC to be by far the top option on the market for prospective candidates.

However, 14 jobs overall have opened heading into the offseason, with 13 of them coming at the Group of Five level. Six of them came in the AAC, with three of those jobs coming open less than two years after hires were made, an unusual trend for the non-power level.

As of Nov. 26, two of the 14 jobs have been filled. East Carolina opted to go internal and retained interim coach and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell after he led a four-game winning streak. Rice looked to the FCS ranks and hired successful Davidson coach Scott Abell, who led the Wildcats to three FCS Playoffs trips in the last five years, the first three postseason appearances in program history.

While the profile of jobs like Alabama or Michigan speak for themselves, digging into the Group of Five is a different challenge. For some, looming conference realignment hangs over their head. For others, it's a flat-out monetary issue. Kennesaw State, for example, has barely even started the process of transitioning up to FBS. The next coach will have to live with that.

Hiring at the Group of Five level has never been more complicated. In the last year alone, multiple sitting coaches have left positions in the Sun Belt or MAC to become position coaches at Power Four schools. For those hoping to someday become coaches in the SEC, a power conference coordinator job might be the easier path than winning big on a smaller stage. And with the expansion of power conference assistant jobs and salaries, a huge number of those gigs pay more, too.

The types of candidates these jobs can court ultimately play a significant role in the carousel. Just last year, Tulane poached highly successful Troy coach Jon Sumrall. UTEP hired Scotty Walden from the FCS ranks. Middle Tennessee (Derek Mason) and New Mexico (Bronco Mendenhall) brought in major conference retreads, while Troy (Gerad Parker) and Nevada (Jeff Choate) looked to top power conference assistants.

With that in mind, we went through and ranked all 12 FBS openings using our own subjective criteria.

All salary data is from the USA Today College Football salaries database

1. North Carolina

Previous coach: Mack Brown (113-78-1, 67-57-1 ACC in two stints)

Previous salary: $5 million

Last conference title: 1980

The first power conference job hits the market, and it's a good one. Outside of the Big Ten and SEC, UNC is arguably the biggest brand on the board with its massive basketball pedigree and rabid fanbase. The Tar Heels have found their stride on the football field in recent years, reaching bowl games in 14 of the past 17 seasons. The right hire at North Carolina can leverage one of the most talented states in the country and keep the best players home, and feast against an ACC that's ripe for the taking. Even if UNC wasn't the only power conference opening, it would rank near the top.

2. Fresno State

Previous Coach: Jeff Tedford (45-22, 27-13 MWC in two stints)

Previous Salary: $1.55 million

Last Conference Title: 2022

Fresno State has quietly been one of the best Group of Five programs in the last 15 years. Since 2012, the Bulldogs have won four conference titles and five straight coaches have won at least 10 games in a season dating back to 1980. The Bulldogs should only continue to elevate the program as they join the new-look Pac-12 in 2026 with playoff-contending upside.

"Recruiting will only be enhanced," 247Sports' Brandon Huffman said of the move. "They've done a terrific job in the Fresno area in the 2025 class, and with the region strong in the next few years, the potential is there to really take advantage with the move to the Pac-12 for whoever fills Tedford's role"

3. East Carolina

Previous Coach: Mike Houston (27-38, 15-28 AAC)

Previous Salary: $2.46 million

Last Conference Title: 2009

Among the 11 openings, East Carolina has perhaps the most monetary investment for a new coach. Houston ranked among the Group of Five leaders in salary and the Pirates are serious about spending for NIL. Even under Houston, ECU ranked in the top half of the AAC in the 247Sports Talent Composite.

"East Carolina has a strong conference affiliation in the American, a pretty fertile recruiting ground in North Carolina (as well as proximity to Virginia and South Carolina) and a strong history of good recruits and player development," Huffman said. "No matter what, the support from the university, being in the American and their history makes this a program that should continue to be one of the better recruiting opportunities from the openings."

4. FAU

Previous Coach: Tom Herman (6-16, 3-9 AAC)

Previous Salary: $1 million

Last Conference Title: 2019

The pros and cons of the FAU job are the same: Florida. The state is one of the most overrecruited areas in the country. It's also one of the most talent rich. Outside of Lane Kiffin, the Owls have averaged 4.2 wins per year since 2005. At the same time, Kiffin won two Conference USA titles in three years. Whoever comes in next will have to bring consistency to this place. While rumors of Ray Lewis are unlikely, thinking outside the box isn't a bad idea.

"From a geographical standpoint, FAU is not unlike Fresno State (California), Kennesaw State (Georgia) or Rice (Texas) in sitting in a talent-rich state, despite being a tier below the in-state powers that be," Huffman said. "But you can win here -- Lane Kiffin did. You can recruit here. It has facilities and an athletic department that supports it. It just needs to -- after Kiffin, Taggart, Tom Herman, and Howard Schnellenberger, who got the program started -- maybe steer away from the fired-Power-Four-at-a-major-school-retread route."

5. Southern Miss

Previous Coach: Will Hall (14-30, 8-19 Sun Belt/CUSA)

Previous Salary: $824,000

Last Conference Title: 2011

Souther Miss boasts some of the proudest tradition of any team on this list. Under Jeff Bower, this was a legendary Group of Five program that loved to punch up. The fan support is there. Unfortunately, it's also one that's suffered from the economic realities of modern college football. Southern Miss's operating revenue ranks 104 out of 110 public schools, per Sportico, and the expected salary will reflect that. What keeps Southern Miss competitive is that Mississippi remains a goldmine of underrecruited talent. Hall was also a solid recruiter and developer. Don't be surprised if the next coach is able to capitalize and produces one of the most talented rosters in the Sun Belt.

6. Utah State

Previous Coach: Blake Anderson (23-17, 15-9 Mountain West)

Previous Salary: $1.3 million

Last Conference Title: 2021

Few states love football quite like Utah and the Aggies have been a beneficiary in recent years. Outside of the pandemic, Utah State had made 11 bowls in 12 seasons before Anderson was dismissed following Title IX violations. The relatively remote location means that recruiting will be a national endeavor and the money is middle of the pack, though joining the reformed Pac-12 will help increase profile. Taking over a program after a coach was fired for cause always puts at least a small asterisk on it.

7. Tulsa

Previous coach: Kevin Wilson (7-16, 3-12 AAC)

Previous salary: n/a

Last conference title: 2012

Tulsa opened less than two years into the Wilson era after major struggles against conference opponents. The Golden Hurricanes were on track to finish with their first one-win conference slate since 2017. This is a program that has some money, some tradition of success and some access to talent, but also is the smallest FBS school by enrollment and has inconsistent commitment to football. The program has made 12 bowl games since 2003 and its last four coaches -- save Wilson -- have won at least nine games. Among the AAC city programs, it's nowhere near the bottom.

8. Charlotte

Previous Coach: Biff Poggi (6-16, 4-10 AAC)

Previous Salary: $1 million

Last Conference Title: n/a

In many ways, Charlotte is the program most set to define its identity with this next hire. The university made a major gamble by adding FBS football barely a decade ago and spent handsomely to build an on-campus stadium. Outside of a bowl trip in 2019, results have been mixed. There's still little proof of concept of Charlotte as a destination for recruits, despite its positioning in a major city. The program has a 48-101 all-time record. City programs can be a trap for those who assume proximity to population will translate into fans and recruits. For most, that never comes true.

9. Rice

Previous Coach: Mike Bloomgren (24-52, 17-32 AAC/CUSA)

Previous Salary: $981,781

Last Conference Title: 2013

Rice is one of the most unique jobs in the country. The Owls sit in Houston, Texas -- one of the most competitive recruiting territories in the entire country. Because of their strict enrollment standards, recruiting can still be a challenge. Additionally, this is a program that simply does not get consistent fan support. Outside of a one-year stop by Todd Graham (naturally), Rice has only had three coaches since 1994, an incredible run of stability. Program boosters have shown they are willing to financially support the right coach.

10. Temple

Previous Coach: Stan Drayton (9-25, 4-18 AAC)

Previous Salary: $1.9 million

Last Conference Title: 2016

When things go bad at Temple, they go astronomically bad. Since Rod Carey's second season in 2020, Temple is 13-40 as a program, including 6-31 in AAC play. Matt Rhule proved it's possible to win in Philly, but the school has shown little interest in investing at the level it takes to sustain success -- even in the watered down AAC. Despite Drayton's strong reputation as a recruiter, Temple still ranked last among non-academy teams in 247Sports Talent Composite. It takes a special skillset to even compete here.

11. Central Michigan

Previous Coach: Jim McElwain (33-35, 23-22 MAC)

Previous Salary: $1.05 million

Last Conference Title: 2009

Central Michigan is one of several teams in the MAC's middle class, but the Chippewas have some advantages to sell. CMU ranks in the top half of the conference in both revenue and spending, and the program was one of only three to pay their coach more than $1 million. Over a 16-year stretch from 2006-21, the Chippewas made 11 bowl games. Brian Kelly and Butch Jones also elevated their careers at the school. Questions about upside exist, but it's a solid job in the MAC.

12. UMass

Previous Coach: Don Brown (49-47 in two stints)

Previous Salary: $882,586

Last Conference Title: 2007 (CAA)

UMass is one of the more intriguing jobs on the board. The Minutemen are hampered by poor facilities and sparse recruiting territory in New England. At the same time, Brown's salary would have ranked No. 4 in the MAC, where the Minutemen head in 2025. Joining a conference will be a huge benefit for the next coach, but finding a candidate that can attract players and coaches is a unique challenge.

13. Ball State

Previous Coach: Mike Neu (40-63, 25-43 MAC)

Previous Salary: $705,000

Last Conference Title: 2020

Ball State is one of many MAC schools facing major challenges. The Cardinals rank last among legacy FBS openings in operating revenue and figure to offer one of the lowest salary ranges on the market. The good news is that Ball State typically gives you time – only one hire since 1978 has been there less than five years.

14. Kennesaw State

Previous Coach: Brian Bohannon

Previous Salary: $376,000

Last Conference Title: n/a

There are things to like about Kennesaw State as the program moves to FBS, especially its location outside of talent-rich Atlanta. That said, the next guy will essentially serve in a transition role after the Owls fired longtime coach Brian Bohannon less than a year into his first season. Bohannon made $150,000 less than any other coach in FBS and the next hire likely won't fare much better. The next coach will also have to build and maintain a roster transitioning into the mercurial Conference USA. There's no clear path forward.