As the 2024 college football regular season winds down, games start to take on even more importance, especially with the postseason looming around the corner. Just look at the Week 12, which features several contests that boast major implications on conference races and the scramble for the 12-team College Football Playoff -- and that even includes some unranked teams.

For instance, Pittsburgh is looking to keep its ACC hopes alive and bounce back from two consecutive losses as it hosts No. 20 Clemson at noon ET. Though loftier goals are out of their reach, Arkansas and Florida both have a chance to completely shake things up and take a step towards bowl eligibility against No. 3 Texas and No. 22 LSU, respectively.

It all leads into the biggest game of the weekend as No. 7 Tennessee travels to No. 12 Georgia. The Volunteers and the Bulldogs are both still in the thick of the SEC Championship Game race, though neither can afford another loss, especially keeping the potential for an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff in mind.

Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 11 with cited picks from best sports betting apps available.

All times Eastern

No. 20 Clemson at Pittsburgh

Noon | ESPN, fubo (Try for free) -- While Cade Klubnik usually ends up with a couple of touchdown passes, the offense hasn't been lighting up opponents in recent weeks. I think Pitt's defense is good enough to keep that group in check, but I'm not sure the Panthers are going to be able to score much against one of the most talented defenses they'll face in the regular season. Clemson's defense will travel, and Dabo is more than happy to get out of a second straight road game with a similar score to the 24-14 final we saw last week against Virginia Tech. It's a good week for the betting under. Pick: Under 54.5 (via FanDuel) -- Chip Patterson



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson Clem -10 Pittsburgh Clemson Clemson Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh SU Pittsburgh Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson

No. 3 Texas at Arkansas

Noon | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- Arkansas has struggled to maintain momentum after that early-season upset of Tennessee, losing back-to-back home games by 24 or more points to ranked teams. The Hogs' offense can move the ball (483.6 ypg, No. 5 in nation) but struggles to finish drives (81st in red zone). The defense has been a mess in the secondary; they were picked apart in a record-breaking performance by Ole Miss two weeks ago to the tune of 515 yards and six touchdowns. Outside of Tennessee, this will be the best defense Arkansas has faced. The Longhorns have forced three or more turnovers in three straight games, and considering Hogs quarterback Taylen Green's carelessness with the ball, the Horns will score at least once off a turnover. The betting line seems a little low here. Pick: Texas -13 (via Fanatics) -- Brandon Marcello



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson Texas -13.5 Arkansas Texas Arkansas Arkansas Texas Arkansas Texas Texas SU Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas

No. 4 Penn State at Purdue

3:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- The line skews heavily towards Penn State, but the Nittany Lions should be able to pick their score against a hapless Purdue team. Especially since there's no guarantee that the Boilermakers will actually be able to score Saturday. In its last two games against ranked conference opponents, Purdue has put a combined zero points on the board. Even if Purdue somehow can move the ball, smart money says that it can't keep pace against a revitalized Penn State offense. Ryan Walters' defense has allowed at least 35 points in four out of six Big Ten games this year. Either way you shake it, the Boilermakers are woefully overmatched. It should be a good day for the betting favorites. Pick: Penn State -28.5 (via Caesars) -- Will Backus

No. 22 LSU at Florida

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- The biggest question mark surrounding this game is the availability of Florida's Lagway. He's listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury in Florida's loss to Georgia. The Gators are a much different team with Lagway, and LSU has had serious trouble dealing with mobile quarterbacks. His presence will have a major impact. My suspicion is that he will play, but rather than take a side, I'd rather take the betting the total. Florida should score against LSU with Lagway, and the Tigers should be able to move the ball on the Gators. Pick: Over 54.5 (via DraftKings) -- Tom Fornelli



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson LSU -4.5 LSU Florida LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU SU LSU Florida LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Georgia

7:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- The winner of this game likely punches its tickets to the College Football Playoff. The loser is at serious risk of missing out. While an injury to QB Nico Iamaleava will complicate matters, Tennessee's defense was always going to be the star of the show in this game. Additionally, Georgia has underperformed ATS by 8.1 points per game in SEC play. The betting line is far too big. Pick: Tennessee +10 (via BetMGM) -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson UGA -10 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Georgia Tennessee Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Tennessee Georgia Georgia Georgia Tennessee Georgia Georgia

