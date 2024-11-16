No. 17 Colorado demolished preseason Big 12 favorite Utah 49-24 to reach eight wins for only the second time since 2004. The Buffaloes clamped down on the Utes defensively and used another strong performance from two-way sensation Travis Hunter to cruise to the win.

Colorado now sits firmly in second place in the Big 12 with a 6-1 record in league play only one year after going 1-8 as a member of the Pac-12. It's one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football, but more importantly, it means that the Buffaloes are still serious contenders to reach the College Football Playoff.

With the new 12-team College Football Playoff system, the top five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the field. Sitting at No. 17 in the CFP Rankings, Colorado is in great shape to rank among the best should they win the Big 12.

Colorado is the only one-loss team in Big 12 play to join undefeated BYU as programs that control their own destiny to reach the conference title game. With two games remaining, the Buffaloes are in great shape. Their final two games of the regular season come against other preseason Big 12 favorites that have disappointed. According to College Football Insiders, Colorado is projected eight points better than Kansas on the road and 18 points better than Oklahoma State at home.

In the win over Utah, every piece of Colorado was rolling at top capacity. The ferocious Buffaloes defense recorded nine tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass breakups and three interceptions. Punt returner LaJohntay Wester flipped the game on its head with a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. And, of course, Shedeur Sanders connected on a pair of key fourth-down conversions -- one for a touchdown, one to set up a touchdown -- to help put the game away.

While Hunter and Sanders have deservedly received the lion's share of attention, the defense has taken center stage during a four-game winning streak. The Buffaloes are holding opponents to only 20.3 points per game over the run and have only given up 30 points twice in Big 12 play. The Buffs actually rank higher in the Big 12 in total defense (No. 9) than offense (No. 11). That said, Colorado also became the first team since 2014 Oregon to score 49 points against Utah.

If Colorado drops one to an upcoming opponent, the resulting tiebreaker could complicate matters. Four teams headed into the weekend with only two in the loss column, though one of Arizona State or Kansas State are guaranteed to lose this week. If Colorado loses, Kansas State would take control of its own destiny with a head-to-head victory over the Buffs. Games against Arizona State, Cincinnati and Iowa State makes for a tougher path.

In seven Big 12 title games since the event returned in 2017, there has been a new participant six times. Colorado would keep the streak alive, as would undefeated BYU. Should the Buffaloes and Cougars meet in the Big 12 Championship Game with a CFP trip on the line, it would be a highly competitive matchup.

Colorado would have the two best players on the field with Hunter and Sanders. It would also have the best unit with its passing offense. However, BYU's defense and opportunistic offense has capitalized on every chance to stay as one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football. With a transfer-heavy roster against one that leaned heavily on internal development, it would be a tremendous clash of roster-building styles.