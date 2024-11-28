The Boise State Broncos just continue to ride the wheels of their tremendous running back, Ashton Jeanty, who has not been stopped all season long. It was because of his efforts, in fact, that they staved off upset-minded Wyoming, 17-13, thanks in part to a 61-yard touchdown run as part of a 169-yard day.

I've been banging the Army drum all season long, and boy did the Black Knights lay a massive egg against Notre Dame. Pushed around consistently at the point of attack on defense, they allowed the Fighting Irish to run for 275 yards at a whopping 9.8 yards per carry.

That leaves the Tulane Green Wave as the only potential challenger to Boise State for the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff. The Green Wave are making a late sprint toward a potential postseason bid while playing some outstanding ball since suffering those back-to-back early season losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma.

We got one more week of the regular season before the conference championship weekend. There's still a lot of football left to be played before we decide who represents the Group of Five in the expanded CFP.

Group of Five rankings remain important. Though these conferences get a significantly lower financial guarantee from the new 12-team CFP, they are on a more equitable field when it comes to the competition: The four highest ranked conference champions get byes, and the five highest ranked champs get auto-bids, but nothing is to say that the supposed "Power Four" are guaranteed those four byes or four of those five spots; if a Group of Five team were to outrank, hypothetically, the Big 12 champion, it would get a bye and home game. And with those spots comes financial windfalls based on success in the tournament.

