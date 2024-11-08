Big Ten rivals Michigan (5-4, 3-3) and No. 8 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) are set to square off in a highly-anticipated college football Week 11 showdown on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Wolverines have been inconsistent in their national title-defending campaign, most recently falling at home to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks 38-17. Now they must visit an undefeated Hoosiers team that has dominated every opponent it has faced this season.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Michigan vs. Indiana picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Now, the model has dialed in on Indiana vs. Michigan. Here are the college football odds for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup:

Indiana vs. Michigan spread: Indiana -14.5

Indiana vs. Michigan over/under: 49.5 points

Indiana vs. Michigan money line: Indiana -671, Michigan +468

Why Michigan can cover

The Michigan offense has left a lot to be desired this season thanks to key pieces of the championship team leaving this offseason. That means it will be up to Wink Martindale's defense to slow down an Indiana offense that has had a very manageable schedule so far this season.

Michigan is allowing just 23.3 points per game this season and has a good job holding off conference opponents Minnesota, Michigan State and USC. The Wolverines have also won each of their last three games against the Hoosiers and held Indiana to 10 or fewer points each time. Michigan prevailed 31-10 the last time these teams faced off in Bloomington. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Indiana can cover

The Wolverines may be the best team the Hoosiers have faced this season, but Indiana has tools on both sides of the ball to help it win by a wide margin. The Hoosiers offense leads the Big Ten in average yards per game (476.2) and points per game (46.6), and starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke has completed 73.3% of his passes while averaging 10.5 yards per pass. Meanwhile, the defense ranks second in yards per game allowed (261.0).

During its current undefeated run, Indiana is 8-1-0 ATS and have covered in eight straight. The Hoosiers have also hit the Over in seven of those games, scoring over 30 points each time. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Michigan vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?