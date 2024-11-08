The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4) will try to snap their four-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) on Saturday afternoon. Rutgers won its first four games of the season before losing its four games since then, including a 42-20 setback at USC its last time out. The Scarlet Knights have four games against unranked opponents remaining on their schedule, so they still have time to earn bowl eligibility. Minnesota is riding a four-game winning streak following its 25-17 win over then-No. 24 Illinois last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is 46 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a sizzling 18-9 on all top-rated picks over the past six weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Rutgers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Rutgers vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -6.5

Rutgers vs. Minnesota over/under: 46 points

Rutgers vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -234, Rutgers +187

Rutgers vs. Minnesota picks: See picks here

Rutgers vs. Minnesota streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers got off to a fantastic start this season when it won its first four games, including wins over Virginia Tech and Washington. The Scarlet Knights have suffered four losses since then, but two of those losses were one-score decisions against Nebraska and UCLA. They had an extra week to prepare for this game following their bye last week, while Minnesota is at a scheduling disadvantage as it plays on the road for the second week in a row.

Senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who spent the last two years as the starter at Minnesota, has 1,650 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season. He threw for 313 yards and a touchdown at USC two weeks ago after posting 287 yards against UCLA. Senior running back Kyle Monangai leads the Rutgers rushing attack with 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota has rattled off a four-game winning streak since its 27-24 loss at then-No. 12 Michigan at the end of September, moving into fifth place in the Big Ten standings. The Golden Gophers have knocked off a pair of ranked opponents during that stretch, beating then-No. 11 USC and then-No. 24 Illinois. They covered the spread as 3-point road favorites against the Illini last week, rallying from a 17-16 deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Max Brosmer has done an excellent job replacing Kaliakmanis this season, passing for 1,989 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Darius Taylor has 644 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Daniel Jackson has 56 catches for 642 yards and three scores. The Golden Gophers have covered the spread in five straight games, and Rutgers is 1-8 in its last nine conference games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rutgers vs. Minnesota picks

The model has simulated Minnesota vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Minnesota vs. Rutgers spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.