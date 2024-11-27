The second game of a Black Friday CBS double-header will feature Stanford facing off against San Jose State. Stanford leads the all-time series between the Northern California programs 52-14-1. The Cardinal have won 10 of the last 12 matchups against San Jose State since the turn of the century, and this week will mark the first meeting in 11 years.

Stanford is coming off a 24-21 loss to Cal last weekend -- its seventh loss in eight games. The Cardinal started Year 2 of the Troy Taylor era 2-1 with wins over Cal Poly and Syracuse, but six straight losses derailed the program's hopes of getting to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

San Jose State enters Week 14 on a two-game losing streak after falling to Boise State and UNLV. The Spartans finished 3-4 in Mountain West play but became bowl-eligible for the third straight season after defeating Oregon State earlier this month.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Stanford's showdown with San Jose State.

Stanford vs. San Jose State: Need to know

San Jose State needs to feed Nick Nash: Entering the final week of the regular season, Nash trails Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. by four receiving yards for the FBS lead. Nash has racked up 96 catches for 1,291 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Nash only had one catch for nine yards last week against UNLV, so getting the star wide receiver involved in the game plan early and often will be key.

Year 2 of the Taylor era has been a rollercoaster: After starting the season 2-1 with a win on the road over Syracuse, it looked like the program was heading in the right direction. But, after that win over Syracuse, Stanford dropped six straight games to Clemson, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, SMU, Wake Forest and NC State before upsetting Louisville at home. Last weekend Stanford entered the fourth quarter with a 21-10 lead before allowing 14 unanswered points to Cal in the final 10 minutes of play.

History of the Bill Walsh Legacy Game: San Jose State and Stanford's rivalry dates back to 1900. In 2007, this series was renamed the Bill Walsh Legacy Game in honor of the former Stanford coach and San Jose State alumnus. This will mark the 13th meeting between the programs this century and the first since 2013. Stanford has won the last six meetings.

How to watch Stanford vs. San Jose State live

Date: Friday, Nov. 29 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Stanford vs. San Jose State prediction, picks

With a win, Stanford can surpass on its win total from last season and establish positive momentum heading into the offseason. Coming off an emotional rivalry loss to Cal, Stanford should be motivated to close out the season strong against a Northern California rival. If the Cardinal can find a way to contain Nash, they should cover and win outright as a slight underdog on sports betting apps. Pick: Stanford +3

