The semifinals of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff continue on Friday with a marquee showdown in the Cotton Bowl between (5) Texas and (8) Ohio State. The winner of this game will face either (6) Penn State) or (7) Notre Dame in the national title game on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Fresh off a dominant win over Tennessee, Ohio State avenged its regular-season loss to Oregon with a 41-21 victory over the Ducks that was never even as close as the final score indicates. Freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith rand wild against a talented Oregon secondary, catching seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas' path to the semifinals included a 38-24 win over Clemson in the first round and a heart-stopping double-overtime victory over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. The Longhorns blew a 16-point fourth quarter lead and needed some overtime magic from quarterback Quinn Ewers to advance.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Texas' matchup with Ohio State.

How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State live

Date: Friday, Jan. 10 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Ohio State: Players to watch

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State: The Kansas State transfer put together a productive first season in Columbus. Howard has thrown for 3,490 yards and 32 touchdowns this season and is coming off his third game with at least 300 yards passing.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: Ewers had an up-and-down season, throwing for 3,189 yards and 29 touchdowns. He missed some time earlier this season with an injury, forcing backup quarterback Arch Manning to step into the lineup. Though his performance against Arizona State was far from perfect, it did end with back-to-back overtime touchdown passes to give the Longhorns the win.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: If you haven't had the chance to see Smith this season, you are in for a treat. He set numerous records this season as a true freshman and is the key to Ohio State's deep CFP run. Smith has 70 catches for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas: Barron earned All-American honors and won the Thorpe Award -- given to the nation's best defensive back. He recorded 35 solo tackles and five interceptions and helped the Longhorns finish as one of the top statical defenses in the country. Barron is coming off an 11-tackle performance in the win over Arizona State.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: Henderson has rushed for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns. Paired with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, they make one of best one-two backfield punches in college football.

Texas vs. Ohio State prediction, pick

Ohio State is on a mission to get back to the national title game. After getting embarrassed by arch-rival Michigan in the final game of the regular season, the Buckeyes have looked more like the team many expected to make a deep CFP run heading into the season. Ohio State has too many playmakers on offense for Texas' defense to handle. If the Buckeyes feed Smith as they did in the first two CFP games, Ohio State will be playing for the national title later this month. Pick: Ohio State -5.5

