2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers 1.0

Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the second base tiers for 2020. They depict a position that has its share of high-end talent but offers fewer assurances if you miss out on it.

The Elite: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve
The Near-Elite: Gleyber Torres, Ozzie Albies, Whit Merrifield, DJ LeMahieu, Jonathan Villar^, Keston Hiura, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil
The Next-Best Things: Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar
The Fallback Options: Cavan Biggio, Gavin Lux, Tommy Edman, Garrett Hampson
The Last Resorts: Ryan McMahon, Brandon Lowe
The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Luis Arraez, Robinson Cano, (Nick Solak), Kevin Newman, Kolten Wong, Rougned Odor, Dee Gordon^, David Fletcher, Jonathan Schoop
The Leftovers: Nick Madrigal, Cesar Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Luis Urias, Starlin Castro, Howie Kendrick, Michael Chavis, Hanser Alberto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Adam Frazier, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Dubon, Shed Long, Niko Goodrum, Freddy Galvis

^:one tier lower in points leagues
( ): DH-only     

