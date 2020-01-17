2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers 1.0

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the second base tiers for 2020. They depict a position that has its share of high-end talent but offers fewer assurances if you miss out on it.

The Elite: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve

The Near-Elite: Gleyber Torres, Ozzie Albies, Whit Merrifield, DJ LeMahieu, Jonathan Villar^, Keston Hiura, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil

The Next-Best Things: Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar

The Fallback Options: Cavan Biggio, Gavin Lux, Tommy Edman, Garrett Hampson

The Last Resorts: Ryan McMahon, Brandon Lowe

The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Luis Arraez, Robinson Cano, (Nick Solak), Kevin Newman, Kolten Wong, Rougned Odor, Dee Gordon^, David Fletcher, Jonathan Schoop

The Leftovers: Nick Madrigal, Cesar Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Luis Urias, Starlin Castro, Howie Kendrick, Michael Chavis, Hanser Alberto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Adam Frazier, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Dubon, Shed Long, Niko Goodrum, Freddy Galvis

^:one tier lower in points leagues

( ): DH-only