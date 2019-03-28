Angels' David Fletcher: Not starting opener
Fletcher is not in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the A's.
Fletcher dealt with a nagging hamstring issue last week, though it's unclear if that has anything to do with his absence from Thursday's lineup, as he appeared in the team's final two exhibition games against the Dodgers on Monday and Tuesday. Tommy La Stella is starting at second base in his absence, while Peter Bourjos is covering left field.
