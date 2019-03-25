Fletcher (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting seventh Monday against the Dodgers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fletcher was scratched over the weekend due to hamstring tightness, though the injury was never thought to be anything that would jeopardize his status for the start of the season. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for Thursday's season-opener against the A's.

