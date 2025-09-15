Klassen has a 1.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB in 23 innings over his last four starts for Double-A Rocket City.

Klassen has some of the best pure stuff in the minors, and it's on brand for him to have a higher WHIP than ERA over this dominant stretch. He's cut his walk rate from 17.3 percent in seven starts at Double-A to close 2024 to 10 percent in 24 starts this year while logging a career-high 102.2 innings. His command still comes and goes, and he has six starts this year in which he has given up five or more earned runs, although he also has six starts with eight or more strikeouts. Klassen's below-average control may push him to the bullpen eventually, but the Angels figure to give him every opportunity to develop as a starting pitcher over the next couple years.