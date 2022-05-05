Cabbage is slashing .350/.480/.738 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and seven stolen bases over 22 games for Double-A Rocket City.

A fourth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2015 first-year player draft, Cabbage slugged 27 homers and drove in 82 RBI between two minor-league levels in 2021 before parting ways with the Twins organization. The Angels signed him to a minor-league deal last November, and Cabbage is off to a fast start for the Trash Pandas with eight homers in just 80 at-bats. The 25-year-old was recently named the Southern League player of the month for April and is making a strong push for a promotion to Triple-A ball. It bears mentioning, however, that Cabbage has long struggled with contact issues, and that flaw hasn't disappeared this season, as he's striking out at a 35 percent rate through 100 plate appearances.