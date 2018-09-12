Astros' Alex Bregman: Achieves milestone Wednesday

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Bregman's two-run double in the fifth gave Houston a lead it would never relinquish. The two RBI were his 99th and 100th of the season while the double was his 50th, making him the only third baseman to hit 50 doubles and 30 home runs in a season. The last player to accomplish that feat was Albert Pujols.