Astros' Carlos Correa: Likely set as No. 5 hitter

Correa is expected to slot in as the Astros' primary No. 5 hitter to begin the regular season, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Kaplan suggests the Astros' batting order for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game is a good representation of the lineup the team will trot out for Opening Day against the Rays on March 28. While Kaplan acknowledges it's possible that Correa and Michael Brantley could swap spots versus left-handed starters, manager AJ Hinch will likely keep the lefty-hitting Brantley as the cleanup hitter versus right-handed pitching. That arrangement would help alleviate some of the stacking of the team's right-handed bats, as George Springer, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman will fill the top three spots in the order.