Astros' Carlos Correa: Not playing in opener
Correa (neck) is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Correa experienced some neck stiffness prior to the Astros' exhibition finale Tuesday against the Pirates and is considered day-to-day. The Astros had held out hope that he would be ready to go for Opening Day, but Correa "still didn't feel right" after taking some swings Thursday, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, so the club will err on the side of caution and turn to Aledmys Diaz at shortstop. Correa is optimistic that he'll be able to play at some point during the team's four-game series with Tampa Bay.
