Astros' Carlos Correa: Questionable for Opening Day

Correa's neck stiffness may cause him to miss Opening Day, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch wouldn't commit to Correa being ready, saying the team would evaluate him over the next two days before making a call. The shortstop hasn't played since Friday, but he's been fielding groundballs and hitting in the cage, so it doesn't sound as if any potential absence will be a prolonged one.