Astros' Carlos Correa: Scratched with neck stiffness

Correa was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates due to neck stiffness, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

The issue isn't being described as a severe one, so it's possible this is just the Astros being cautious with Opening Day a mere two days away. Aledmys Diaz would be the beneficiary if Correa is forced to miss time, either playing shortstop himself or starting at third base and moving Alex Bregman to shortstop.