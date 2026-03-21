Astros' Jeremy Pena: Swinging bat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pena (finger) began swinging a bat Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros still haven't ruled Pena out for Opening Day, and his ability to hold/swing a bat without aggravating his fractured finger will likely be a key factor in determining his availability. If the team decides it's best to hold him out, Carlos Correa would presumably slide over to shortstop while Isaac Paredes mans the hot corner.
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