Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks and four runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

In a game where the Athletics scored 16 runs, Kurtz was unable to drive anyone in despite a productive night at the dish. He did touch home four times, however, which is only fewer than his 6-for-6 game back on July 25. At just 22 years old, Kurtz has adapted to big-league pitching remarkably and is hitting .486/.560/1.000 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 24 runs and a 1.560 OPS in 19 games since July 11.