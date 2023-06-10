May struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Brewers on Friday.

May took care of business by retiring the side in order to secure the 5-2 win Friday. He's picked up a save in each of his last two appearances after blowing his first two save opportunities this season. May lowered his ERA to 5.52 and is currently riding a 5.2-inning scoreless streak.

