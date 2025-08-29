Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Closing in on rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander (shoulder) will travel with the Blue Jays to Cincinnati early next week and should begin a rehab assignment after that, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Santander has been running, taking batting practice and hitting off a high-velocity pitching machine and is close to being cleared for game action. The switch hitter has been on the shelf with a subluxation of his left shoulder since late May. Santander could return to the Blue Jays' active roster by mid-September if all goes well.
