Santander will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Yankees.

Santander was on the bench in favor of Myles Straw in Game 2 against lefty Max Fried, but he'll get the start in Game 3 as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the hill. The switch-hitting Santander went 1-for-3 with a single in the Blue Jays' Game 1 victory.