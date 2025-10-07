Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Drawing start in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Yankees.
Santander was on the bench in favor of Myles Straw in Game 2 against lefty Max Fried, but he'll get the start in Game 3 as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the hill. The switch-hitting Santander went 1-for-3 with a single in the Blue Jays' Game 1 victory.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: On bench for Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Idle Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Back in lineup as DH, hitting fifth•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Activated Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Not expected back this week•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Staying on rehab through Thursday•