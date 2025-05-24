Manager John Schneider said Friday that he expects Santander (hip) to be back in the starting lineup Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander appeared as a pinch hitter during the ninth inning of Friday's game and drew a walk, which supports the idea that he's healthy enough to play. The 30-year-old hasn't started a game since injuring his hip Wednesday and is slashing .216/.286/.353 across 56 plate appearances since the start of May.