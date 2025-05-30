The Blue Jays placed Santander on the 10-day injured list Friday due to left shoulder inflammation.

The veteran outfielder has gone 0-for-17 with three walks and seven strikeouts in his past five games, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. Santander has been playing through hip and shoulder issues for most of May, and it's his shoulder that ended up sending him to the IL. Alan Roden was called up from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Santander may get a cortisone shot in the coming days, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca.