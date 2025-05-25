Santander went 2-for-2 with two walks in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Santander was not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for two straight games due to a left hip issue, but he was back out in right field for Saturday's contest. He reached base safely on all four plate appearances but wasn't brought home to score as the Jays' offense struggled to generate offense. Santander has struggled at the plate this season but has been more effective since the beginning of May, slashing .245/.344/.377 with two home runs and six RBI in 61 plate appearances over that span.