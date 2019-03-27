Smith is slated to open the season at Double-A New Hampshire, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 2017 fourth-round pick will move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after churning out a .302/.358/.528 slash line with 25 home runs and 29 steals in 523 plate appearances between Low-A Lansing and High-A Dunedin a season ago. Top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are viewed as future cornerstones for the Blue Jays on the left side of the infield, but Smith, who has primarily played shortstop during his career, could be an everyday option at second base as soon as 2020 if he continues to perform at a high level in the upper minors.