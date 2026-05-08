Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Facing hitters Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (elbow) will face live hitters Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It will be the first time he's faced hitters since the World Series last year, as Bieber has been working his way back from right elbow inflammation that's nagged at him since last fall. Bieber will likely face hitters multiple times before being cleared to embark upon a rehab assignment. He still has lots of boxes to check, but Bieber could be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation in June if he continues progressing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Close to facing hitters•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Tossing bullpen Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Will throw off mound Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Mound work on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Placement on IL made official•