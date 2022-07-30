Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 victory against Detroit.
Hernandez slugged a 424-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead that held up for the remainder of the contest. The long ball is his only hit over his past four games, during which Hernandez has gone 1-for-14. He hasn't quite matched his production from his breakout 2020 and 2021 campaigns, but Hernandez has registered a solid .270/.321/.485 slash line with 14 homers, 49 RBI and five steals over 315 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Scores four times in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches 12th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Two homers in win•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Swipes pair of bags•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Leads charge in Thursday's win•