Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Wright (shoulder) has advanced to throwing live batting practice, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Wright resumed throwing off a mound in late July and has steadily progressed over the last couple of weeks. The 27-year-old right-hander has been limited to 18.2 major-league innings (five starts) this season because of shoulder issues, but he could be an option again for the NL East leaders around early September if all continues to go well. The next step after a few more live BP sessions would be a minor-league rehab assignment.