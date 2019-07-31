Gohara (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Braves on Wednesday.

Gohara, who hasn't pitched competitively all season due to a balky left shoulder, was dropped from Atlanta's 40-man roster to free up a spot for Shane Greene, who was acquired from the Tigers on Wednesday. The southpaw is still just 23 years old and carries some prospect pedigree, so he could certainly draw some interest on waivers.

