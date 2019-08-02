Luiz Gohara: Released by Braves
Gohara (shoulder) was released by the Braves on Friday.
Gohara was a hyped young pitcher in the fairly recent past. Today, he's a 23-year-old free agent. He's seen his stock fall precipitously after a pair of injury-filled seasons. Shoulder issues have prevented him from throwing a pitch at any level this season, and it's possible things are worse than they'd appeared given that the Braves have now given up on him entirely. Whichever team ends up with him will be getting a pitcher who is still quite young and who showed considerable promise as recently as 2017, when he recorded a 2.62 ERA and a 28.4 percent strikeout rate across the three highest levels of the minors.
