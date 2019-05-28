Braves' Luiz Gohara: Remains shut down
Gohara continues to tend to left shoulder discomfort and is without a timetable to make his 2019 debut, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gohara has been stuck at extended spring training since being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 8, but it's not clear where he currently stands in his recovery program. While reports in late April suggested he hand resumed throwing, no news has emerged regarding Gohara potentially moving on to facing hitters in simulated games or as part of a rehab assignment. Bowman suggested that Gohara might ultimately require exploratory surgery on the problematic shoulder, which would essentially render the 2019 campaign another lost season for the 22-year-old.
